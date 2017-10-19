‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul’s Behavior Over ‘Wilson’ May Have More Sinister Roots Than Fans Realize

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be increased tension with “Paulson.” Right now, fans believe it has to do with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) worrying over competing with a ghost. However, there might be more sinister roots behind his behavior. Find out what could really be going on with the character.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

According to some fans on SoapCentral, Paul Narita is exhibiting odd behavior. So far, it has been justified due to his fear of losing Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) to Will Horton (Chandler Massey.) However, some viewers think there is another reason he is acting so suspicious. Let’s go over the facts about this fan-favorite character.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Paul’s reaction to Will being alive was odd. Instead of wanting closure, he kept pushing Sonny to get married anyway. Some felt it was a bit out of character. At the time, it seemed like he just didn’t want to lose Sonny. However, in hindsight, it appears maybe something else was going on.

The latest development includes the way Paul scoffed when telling Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) about the situation. He didn’t seem so understanding during that conversation. It was quite a different reaction than what he was showing Sonny on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers also feature Paul’s sudden willingness to break the law. Convincing John Black (Drake Hogestyn) to participate in grave robbing was out of character.

Some fans have mentioned that it was odd that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) asked about Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) claim. However, he is trying to be nice to Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow,) so it’s really not too far-fetched.

However, in an interview, Freddie Smith said something that might be a clue. He mentioned that the truth might be right under their noses. Does that mean the truth or the people responsible are in Salem? Is Paul somehow involved?

Remember, at one time John’s biological father kidnapped Paul and tried to mess around with his head. Perhaps that has more permanent effects than people realize.

Where do you stand on the Paul Narita debate? Is there something more to his behavior than fear over losing Sonny Kiriakis on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]