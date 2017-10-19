Unearthed Corey Feldman Interview Puts Barbara Walters On Blast Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

It looks like the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal isn’t just going to be a problem for the Hollywood bigwigs who have been accused of sexually harassing, assaulting, and even raping actresses for decades. Those who knew and either did nothing or tried to silence the accusers are also under fire. Barbara Walters is the latest celebrity to be affected after footage from a 2013 Corey Feldman appearance on The View popped back up.

Despite being more than three years old, the clip from Feldman’s appearance on The View has been shared many times recently. The reason for that being Corey Feldman’s crusade to warn others about the dangers that await child actors in Hollywood. When Harvey Weinstein was exposed, some thought maybe he was Feldman’s alleged abuser. It turns out that is not the case and Corey already said as much via Twitter.

Now, looking back on that old exchange between Corey Feldman and Barbara Walters on The View, many are upset. Page Six reports that many are now calling for Walters to apologize for the way she dismissed Feldman during that interview. Some have even gone further to accuse Barbara Walters of being complicit in helping to silence those who were abused.

ON STAGE IN DENVER COLORADO @theorientaltheater GETTING READY 2 ROCK U OUT ON A TUE NIGHT, w @coreysangels #ANGELBAND #COREYSHEAVENLYTOUR #ANGELIC2THEUSFALLTOUR A post shared by Corey Feldman (@cdogg22) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

“There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey that are still working. They’re still out there, and that are some of the richest most powerful people in this business,” Feldman said during the 2013 appearance. “And they don’t want me saying what I’m saying right now.”

Barbara Walters, who was sitting right next to Corey Feldman at the time, asked him to clarify that there are still pedophiles in Hollywood. In the clip, he responded yes to her question.

“They don’t want me here right now,” Corey says again. “They want me dead.”

That’s when Barbara Walters can be seen in the clip as she turns away from Corey Feldman while rolling her eyes. Corey then turns to address a question about parents who want their children to become child actors.

Corey started to explain how the problem in Hollywood is a “many feathered bird,” suggesting that there are many predators in Hollywood, something he has said many times before. That’s when Walters interrupted and said, “You’re damaging an entire industry!”

The clip is short, just a little over a minute long. Many Barbara Walters critics who have watched it believe that the 88-year-old broadcast journalist owes Corey Feldman an apology. They feel that, by the way Walters was looking and speaking during the clip, she certainly believed Feldman and not only did nothing to help him but tried to shame him into not speaking out as well.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Stringer/Getty Images]