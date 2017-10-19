Melania Trump To Give Herve Pierre Inauguration Day 2017 Gown To Smithsonian

First Lady Melania Trump’s inaugural ball gown made quite a splash when Melania donned the cream dress in January. Now Melania is gaining more buzz surrounding the gown now that she has decided to donate the dress to the Smithsonian. Photos of Melania’s inaugural ball gown brought comparisons to calla lilies based on the manner in which the vanilla silk gown draped across Melania’s body and gained so much attention on the day that Donald Trump officially was sworn in as President of the U.S.

According to the Daily Mail, Melania’s gown will end up in the First Ladies’ Collection at the Smithsonian Institution, along with at least 25 other gowns. Some of those gowns include the gowns of other former first ladies like Jacqueline Kennedy, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama. On Friday, Melania will donate the famous off-the-shoulder gown during a special ceremony. Melania won kudos for choosing the dress, which was designed by Herve Pierre.

As reported by Yahoo, Pierre and Melania worked together to create the gown, which came replete with a red ribbon to cinch the waist, as well as a ruffled trim. A slit gave the dress a slinky and sexy look, perhaps making it one of the more sultry dresses that a first lady has worn. The designer is expected to appear at the National Museum of American History with Melania. Pierre previously worked as the creative director of Carolina Herrera, for more than one dozen years. However, Pierre departed from Herrera’s firm in February of 2016. As reported by the New York Times, Pierre’s departure represented a shaky period for Herrera.

Melania’s dress will end up in one of the most popular exhibits at the Smithsonian. As seen in the above photos from January 20, President Donald Trump danced with Melania at the Liberty Ball as she wore the famous inaugural ball gown.

Besides gaining buzz over giving away the gown that she wore to the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center earlier this year, Melania has also been the subject of rumors that claimed Melania used a body double recently. However, Melania didn’t use a decoy, according to the Washington Post.

