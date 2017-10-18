Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble: Are They On The Verge Of A Breakup?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were spotted out together over the weekend in Los Angeles, but according to a new report, no one expects for their relationship to last much longer.

Following about three years of dating, a report by In Touch Weekly magazine claims that 61-year-old Kris Jenner’s boytoy, 36-year-old Corey Gamble, is nothing more than “dead weight” at this point in their relationship.

“[He’s] just another person for her to worry about,” the magazine’s insider explained, according to a report shared by OK! Magazine on October 18.

The source also claimed that Kris Jenner’s six daughters, including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, stood by her decision to date Corey Gamble because they knew he made her happy. However, they reportedly won’t be shedding any tears about the potential split if Jenner and Gamble do part ways because they were never truly fans of Gamble.

Kris Jenner’s romance has been a hot topic during recent seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but because of Kim Kardashian’s third child, who is expected to arrive early next year, via surrogate, and the rumored pregnancies of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the storylines of the show are sure to shift in the coming months.

A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble) on May 5, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Kris Jenner began dating Corey Gamble about a year after splitting from her former husband of over two decades, Bruce Jenner, who is now known as a woman named Caitlyn Jenner. As fans will recall from the show, Jenner and her former husband have been at odds in recent months due to the contents of Caitlyn’s book, The Secrets of My Life, which was released in April.

Throughout the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and her family have been seen reacting to the comments made in the book, many of which they have deemed to be completely untrue.

To see more of Kris Jenner and her family, including her children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]