‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ Includes Chaos Enemies, Three Careers For Each Hero, And Talents

In the original Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, five heroes set out to stop the skaven threat around Ubersreik. The first-person game features co-op, a variety of weapons, and assorted difficulties. After releasing in October 2015, the action title received many accolades, regular players, paid downloadable content, and even free DLC.

Earlier this week, developer Fatshark announced a sequel to the popular co-op experience. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is due out in early 2018, offering a new experience for the five heroes of the franchise. More RPG elements, new enemies, and playstyle options for each hero are part of the sequel. The reveal stream, hosted on YouTube, reveals many of these features, including new weapons for Kerillian and her new Shade career option. In the video, Kerillian wields a spear and uses her Shade ability to go stealth.

In Warhammer: Vermintide 2, all five heroes have three career options apiece. Bardin Goreksson, the dwarf, can continue to be a Ranger in the sequel as a Veteran Ranger. Bardin can also be an Ironbreaker or an iconic Slayer, each with different weapon options. Each career even has associated talents and unique abilities. In Bardin’s case, the lore behind each career can be viewed on the official game website.

The announced careers for the remaining heroes include the Bounty Hunter career for Victor Saltzpyre, the Battle Wizard for Sienna Fuegonasus, and the Foot Knight for Markus Kruber. Of course, new careers are just one part of Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The skaven threat continues to terrorize the area, but in this title they are joined by a new force. Thanks to a Dark Pact, the Rotblood clan of Chaos is working alongside the skaven. New Chaos enemies and special units will hunt down the heroes in each new encounter.

Although there is no firm release date yet, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 can be pre-ordered now before it releases in early 2018. The co-op FPS is just $29.99 and players can save 10 percent before it launches when buying it on Steam. Pre-ordering the sequel entitles users to a free DLC for the original title, too. The first game is currently free to play through October 26 and discounted by 75 percent.

An improved loot system and a keep that can be customized are also included in the upcoming game. Players can expect more information on the heroes’ career options, features, and mechanics of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 as the release approaches.

[Featured Image by Fatshark]