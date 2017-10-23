John McCain Mocks ‘Bone Spurs’ Trump For Dodging Vietnam War

Senator John McCain has mocked President Trump for using his wealth and privilege to dodge the Vietnam War draft for bad feet. The 81-year old senator granted a TV interview which aired on American History TV, Sunday.

In a CNN story culled from the interview, the six-term lawmaker from Arizona talked about affluent Americans who were able to dodge being drafted into battle because they had bone spurs. McCain added that while the lowest-income level Americans were dying in the battle field, high-income level Americans found a doctor that asked them to be disqualified from the army for dodgy medical reasons.

Senator McCain did not refer to President Trump by name in the interview.

Bone spurs are calcium deposits that cause a skeletal protrusion underneath the heel bone. They are basically initiated by an inflammation which in turn injures the cartilage or tendons.

According to the New York Times, President Trump received five deferments from the Vietnam War. Trump had obtained four separate suspensions to study at the Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania. The story reveals that after his college days were over, a young Trump was about to be conscripted into the U.S. Army, but he was medically disqualified for his bone spurs condition on September 17. 1968.

Watch. John McCain seems to take a dig at Trump for draft dodging. pic.twitter.com/RVtAtDFHeY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 23, 2017

Donald Trump would later say he could not recall the doctor’s name and remember which heel had a problem. He would also add that he had no recollection when he was no longer bothered by the bone spurs; he deemed “not a big problem, but it was enough of a problem.”

Senator John McCain who was a Navy fighter pilot during the Vietnam War said it was a wrong thing for Americans to be excused from the Vietnam War.

“That is wrong. If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.”

McCain was shot down during a Hanoi bombing mission and captured by the Vietnamese. He spent five years in enemy confinement. McCain a son of an Admiral, refused to be released by the Vietcong, preferring to stay with his fellow inmates. The reality-television-host-turned-president during a campaign had said McCain was not a hero because he allowed himself to be captured during the war.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/Fotolia/AP Images]