Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Says Millennials Are In Danger Of ‘Messing Up’ America

Derick Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar, has been incredibly controversial on Twitter in the past several months. Fans have urged that the reality TV star be fired from Counting On because of his conservative view points that directly attack other members of the TLC brand. And now, Derick has stated that he is afraid that his generation will be the ones to “mess up” the United States.

Derick faced intense scrutiny after he protested the NFL “taking a knee” during the National Anthem and stood behind vice-president Mike Pence as he walked out of a recent football game due to disrespecting the American flag. He followed it up with a tweet that claimed America was an anomaly and was the “least racist country” in the world. Predictably, many more liberal fans of Counting On were not pleased with expression.

Today Derick expressed that he feels America pursues liberty and justice for all actively and that he is worried his generation will “mess it up.”

“I’m blessed/ thankful to live in a country that values & pursues ‘liberty and justice for all’. (sic) Hopefully us millennials won’t mess that up!”

As usual, Derick was met with a storm of Twitter followers pointing out his hypocrisy, correcting his understanding of history and correcting his grammar.

Y'all, my hubby makes the best steaks! ????Super yummy #athomedate #morebangforyourbuck #besthubbyever #steakdinner A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Recently, Derick tweeted that he felt that transgendered individuals should have the same rights as everyone else, but they should also not have the right to be gendered as they wish. For example, a man who wishes to transition to being a woman should not be recognized as such by someone like Derick because of the fact that God has preordained gender assignments. Several people pointed this out when responding to his most recent tweet.

I’m blessed/ thankful to live in a country that values & pursues “liberty and justice for all”. Hopefully us millennials won’t mess that up! — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 18, 2017

Derick was also criticized for stating that Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen who has her own reality show on TLC, I Am Jazz, should not be showcased on the program or network. He also deliberately misgendered her, calling her a boy.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have had fans worried in recent weeks as well. Derick has been using his social media to quote the Bible in regards to infidelity, which has had some worried that one of them has cheated on the other.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]