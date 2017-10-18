Javi Marroquin Admits He Has Feelings For Briana DeJesus

Fans have been hoping that “Javiana,” the “ship” name for Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus, would happen for a while now, and it appears that they may one day get their wish. Briana DeJesus has told In Touch Weekly that she and Javi are not together at the moment, despite the flirty Twitter exchanges that the pair have been sending back and forth.

Javi Marroquin, however, has admitted that he is quick to jump into a relationship, but wants to take it slow with Briana, admitting that he does have tender feelings for his Teen Mom 2 cast mate.

“We’re not dating. We talked about that and we said there is no rush. Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush.”

Javi went on to say that Briana is busy with her two daughters, Stella and Nova, while he is busy with his son, Lincoln, 3 and his work in the Air Force. However, the pair keep in touch daily.

The pair hung out together when Javi went to Walt Disney World with Lincoln, 3, and Isaac, 7, his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s son from a previous relationship.

Fans gushed over the pair hanging out and hoped they would announce something soon. Kailyn Lowry stated that Javi could do whatever he wanted now that they were no longer together, but she was concerned about the pair sharing a room in front of her sons.

Florida was full of Long days, but the kids enjoyed themselves and I got to spend time with these two sissy’s ???? surrounded by amazing people this week A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Aside from spending time with Briana DeJesus, Javi has admitted that he wouldn’t mind getting back together with his ex, Lauren Comeau, whom he shared a brief relationship with this summer. Lauren was not famous and got to know Javi through a friend. However, the pair debuted their relationship before they got too serious. The ultimately broke up after a few short months together.

Javi Marroquin and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, are currently planning to go on tour with their book, He Said, She Said. The book will tell both sides of their divorce from their unique points of view. The pair decided on the idea after frequently becoming frustrated with what the other party was putting in their book.

Rumor has it that the pair will be addressing the accusations of infidelity that occurred on both sides, as well as other issues that occurred inside their four-year relationship.

[Featured Image by Javi Marroquin/Instagram]