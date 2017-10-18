Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy: Chris Lopez Accused Of Abuse, Did He Get Violent With The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star?

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, is allegedly dangerous.

According to a new report, Chris Lopez, the father of Kailyn Lowry’s third son, 2-month-old Lux Russell, is facing abuse allegations as he allegedly continues to refuse to acknowledge himself as Lux’s father.

“There has been abuse against Kail on more than one occasion,” a source close to the reality star told Radar Online on October 18.

The insider said that Kailyn Lowry is dedicated to finding a safe way for Chris Lopez to remain in their son’s life, but when it comes to her thoughts on Lopez as a person, the source close to the Teen Mom 2 star said that he was “the most unmotivated person” she’s ever met and doesn’t even work full time. As the insider continued, Lopez has no real plans in life and works just three times a week. As for his help with Lux, the source claimed he’s done nearly nothing to support his son, besides paying for a box of diapers “one time.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported news of the abuse allegations, claiming that Chris Lopez had reportedly become violent with Kailyn Lowry while she was holding their son. As a source explained to the outlet on October 17, some of the Teen Mom 2 film crew noticed that there was a hole punched in Lowry’s garage door, and she admitted to someone that Lopez was behind the damage.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Kailyn Lowry appeared to be on the verge of a reunion with Chris Lopez just a short time ago, and as Radar Online revealed, she gushed over how he’s adapted to life as a dad. In the weeks since then, however, things appear to have changed quite a bit, and now, when it comes to her love life, Lowry appears to be focused on Dionisio Cephas, who traveled with her to Los Angeles earlier this year.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]