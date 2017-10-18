Radee Prince Facebook: Edgewood Shooting Suspect Is Seen In Family Photos, Described Himself As ‘Hard Worker’

Radee Prince is the man believed to be behind the tragic shooting in Edgewood, Maryland.

According to reports, Radee Prince is armed and dangerous after unleashing a firestorm of bullets at his workplace, Advanced Granite Solutions, which is located the Emmorton Business Park in Hartford County, and reportedly proceeding to shoot another person in nearby Wilmington, Delaware at a used car dealership.

As authorities in Maryland, Delaware, and the surrounding states continue their massive manhunt in hopes of putting an end to Prince’s reported killing spree, new photos of Radee Prince are being uncovered. On October 18, Heavy shared a report in which they posted a link to what appeared to be a Facebook page belonging to Radee Prince’s brother, Leondrei Prince.

On Leondrei Prince’s Facebook page, several photos of Radee Prince are seen and in the most recent images of the alleged shooter, he appears to be in a happy-go-lucky mood. In fact, he had a huge smile on his face in a couple of images shared in July, just months before he reportedly killed at least two people. In two other photos in June, Radee Prince was seen by himself looking equally as happy.

Although Radee Prince doesn’t seem to have any social media pages of his own, his brother has shared a ton of photos of him on his page and in 2016, one woman commented on Leondrei’s photo, stating that she hadn’t seen Radee in a long time.

As some may have heard, Radee Prince recently spent time in Washington state but it has yet to be revealed what he was doing while there.

In addition to sharing Leondrei’s Facebook page with readers on October 18, Heavy posted an excerpt from Radee Prince’s Indeed resume.

“I am an extremely hard worker who started as a laborer to someone with management experience. I have won numerous awards for my work ethic, professionalism, dependability, machine aptitude and accountability,” his resume read.

Radee Prince also said on his resume that he was hoping to be hired by a growing company that will give him the opportunity to “work, train and possibly manage.”

Radee Prince seems to have had a troubled past, which reportedly included time behind bars, a burglary, gun charges, and a peace order filed earlier this year.

Radee Prince remains at large and authorities are urging civilians to steer clear of the shooter and call police or the FBI if he is seen.

[Featured Image by AP Photo/Patrick Semansky]