The avalanche of information coming out in the wake of the ouster of Harvey Weinstein and now Amazon Studios chief Roy Price is noteworthy. Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigned this week from Amazon Studios over allegations that he sexually harassed the producer of The Man in the High Castle, but now more stories are surfacing that Price had his hands in other questionable conversations and correspondence at Amazon Studios, including thoughts on how to make Big Little Lies more popular.

It seems that Amazon Studios had the chance to grab Big Little Lies for its own, but Amazon Studios chief Roy Price thought the successful series needed some changes. Price said he thought the Big Little Lies leads needed to “show their t*ts,” and if they didn’t, he wanted to know why he should greenlight the series for Amazon Studios.

The comments that Amazon Studios chief Roy Price allegedly made about wanting Reese Witherspoon and/or Nicole Kidman to bare their breasts in Big Little Lies occurred at a staff holiday party. Ironically, Big Little Lies ultimately went to HBO, where star Nicole Kidman did expose her breasts. The conversation was said to have taken place in 2015, which is the same year that Price reportedly sexually harassed producer Isa Hackett.

Isa Hackett is the producer of The Man in the High Castle, and she has accused Price of sexually harassing her and at least three of her female Amazon Studios colleagues. Hackett says that Roy Price said to her “You’ll love my d**k” and had a pattern of behavior that “creeped her out,” including whispering the words “an*l sex” in her ear on set.

Price also allegedly tagged along with Isa Hackett and three other female Amazon Studios executives out for drinks where he grilled them about their sexual history and drug use, making things “awkward and uncomfortable.” All of the women got up and left the table.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the public hasn’t heard the last of the accusations about the behavior of Amazon Studios chief Roy Price that made women feel uncomfortable in the workplace. Price joined Amazon Studios in 2004 and created what many are calling an anti-women tone when it came to programming. Roy Price, 51, launched the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

Much is also being made of Roy Price’s close friendship with disgraced studio head Harvey Weinstein. Price is said to have hooked his then-girlfriend Lila Feinberg up with The Weinstein Company after Price was talked out of producing her television series for Amazone Studios. As Roy Price’s fiancee, Lila Feinberg was seen wearing gowns by Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman’s company Marchesa. Lila Feinberg has called off her wedding to Roy Price amidst the Amazon Studios accusations.

One of the first people to come out with a complaint about Amazon Studios chief Roy Price by mentioning his title but not his name was Rose McGowan, who tried to warn Price about Harvey Weinstein, not knowing that the two were close friends. McGowan posted on Twitter notes to Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon and Amazon Studio, to tell him about her experience with Roy Price and Amazon Studios.

“1) @ jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

Rose McGowan wanted to warn the Amazon Studios chief because she had a script purchased by Amazon Studios that had just gone into production and didn’t want to work with a company that would work with Harvey Weinstein.

“3) @ Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.”

According to McGowan, the only outcome after speaking to Price was the scrapping of her project and the benching of her script.

