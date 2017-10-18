Kailyn Lowry Didn’t Hook Up With Javi Marroquin Post-Split, Claims She’s Never Gone Back To An Ex

Kailyn Lowry has been facing rumors of a possible reconciliation with Javi Marroquin for the past several months but according to the Teen Mom 2 star, she never goes back to her exes.

During an appearance on Olivia Caridi’s Mouthing Off podcast earlier this week, Lowry spoke of the ongoing rumors regarding her relationship with her former husband and shut down a potential reunion with Marroquin, the father of her middle son, 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall.

“Once I’m done with someone like I’ve never actually gone back,” Kailyn Lowry explained to the Bachelor alumna, according to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine on October 18.

According to Kailyn Lowry, she’s never been interested in hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but history seems to confirm otherwise. After all, Lowry admitted to cheating on boyfriend Jordan Wenner with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, years ago, and just weeks ago, she appeared to be giving her short-lived relationship with Chris Lopez a second chance. The reality star was also rumored to have reunited with Wenner during a trip to Los Angeles last year, but despite Wenner’s claims, Lowry denied that she had seen her ex-boyfriend while on the west coast.

Most recently, at the end of last month, Kailyn Lowry seemingly confirmed that she and Chris Lopez were back together when she told Radar Online that she wouldn’t say that they were broken up.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin aren’t getting back together, but they are seemingly pursuing new romances. As fans may have noticed in recent weeks, Lowry has been openly flirting with Dionisio Cephas, the same man she was linked to in May when she was several months pregnant with her third child, and Marroquin has been openly flirtatious with his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

Lowry is currently mom to three sons, including seven-year-old Isaac, who she shares with Jo Rivera, 3-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with Javi Marroquin, and two-month-old Lux Russell, who she welcomed in August with former boyfriend Chris Lopez.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

