Kylie Jenner Missing From ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Christmas Photo, But Why?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are all about keeping themselves in the spotlight and never miss a moment to be in the media. The reality star family has just recently posed for their latest annual Christmas episode snap, that has been shared to social media and reminds fans about their long-running reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, one very popular family member was not photographed.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the ultra-famous family, is missing from this year’s snap and rumors are swirling as to why the 20-year-old did not take part in the shoot. Jenner, who is believed to be 6-months pregnant, despite never confirming this, has carried on with her various endeavors, while teasing fans via social media, alluding to a potential pregnancy.

Most recently, as Metro notes, Kylie has taken to posting to Instagram wearing over-sized shirts and jackets, attempting to cover her mid-section,which only spurred followers on to assume that the star is pregnant.

Khloe K is also rumored to be pregnant, and all eyes are constantly on the sisters, while fans await announcements either confirming or denying the claims.

It seems, however, that Kris Kardashian, the matriarch of the family, and the one who seems to call the shots regarding publicity, especially for her youngest, has kept fans focused on her daughters’ endeavors and on the reality show. The family has carried on as if there is no pregnancy, aside from that of the surrogate Kim and Kanye hired to carry their third child.

Although Kylie is not photographed in the shot, Glamour relays that the entrepreneur was in fact on set, but just didn’t want to partake in the ice-skating portion of the show that featured Nancy Kerrigan. From the looks of it, Khloe is not participating either, seeing as there are no skates on her feet. Perhaps sitting it out for the sisters can be explained by pregnancy.

‘Where’s Kylie?’: Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Was Absent from Mom Kris’ On-Set KUWTK Christmas Special Photo https://t.co/xQXRHIDO1h — People (@people) October 17, 2017

The publication notes words of a source who has the inside scoop and states”They taped a Christmas special at Kris’ house. Kylie was there, but didn’t ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great. Khloé took it easy as well. It was a scheduled taping.”

Um, why is Kylie Jenner missing in this ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Special photo? https://t.co/3aeFp4qlSX pic.twitter.com/Mk5UwVb8iZ — Glamour (@glamourmag) October 18, 2017

One thing is for sure, that the Kardashians and Jenners definitely know how to maintain an audience, even if it is by way of potential pregnancies that they neither confirm nor deny.

[Featured Image By Mike Coppola / Getty Images]