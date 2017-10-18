Draymond Green Injury Update: Warriors’ NBA All-Star Exits Opener, Getting MRI For Leg

On Wednesday night, two NBA title contenders saw All-Star players injured as Gordon Hayward and Draymond Green both suffered injuries. Hayward’s took place in the first quarter, while Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green ended up leaving before the final quarter of play in the team’s opener. The two-time NBA Champion ended up heading to the locker room after the third quarter had ended. So far it appears that Green may have a less serious injury than the Boston Celtics’ star, but that remains to be seen.

The ESPN website reported as of Wednesday that Green’s injury has been diagnosed as a left knee strain. In addition, the Warriors power forward was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday to further assess the damage to his left knee and leg. The injury occurred towards the end of the third quarter as the Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets for opening night. Green was attempting to shoot a running jumper but was fouled in the process and landed awkwardly on the court. The Golden State All-Star was “hobbling and rubbing his left knee” according to ESPN‘s report. However, he appears to be feeling like he won’t be out of action all that long.

After the game on Tuesday night, Green said he was feeling “very sore” but added “I’ll be good. I’m fine.” The All-Star forward recorded nine points, 11 boards, and 13 assists in his time on the court. Unfortunately, the defending NBA Champions ended up dropping the game 122-121 to the Rockets to start their season at 0-1.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about his team’s loss, why he believes they didn’t pull out the victory, and also the effect of losing Green during the final part of the game.

“He was the guy who was bringing the energy and the life. We didn’t have much energy from most of our group tonight…. When you are lacking conditioning, like we are right now, you have to have high-energy guys out there. As soon as he went out of the game, things went south for us. We just couldn’t get any traction.”

Unless the MRI reveals worse news, it seems so far that this is a far less serious injury than what Boston Celtics’ star Gordon Hayward suffered. Green’s fellow NBA All-Star suffered a dislocated and fractured left ankle during just the first five minutes of his regular season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

As @ChrisBHaynes noted, Draymond Green getting an MRI today. Warriors expect to get results at least by Thursday. https://t.co/4l0p0PEtIf pic.twitter.com/jwQ00zjEZt — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 18, 2017

The Golden State Warriors’ next scheduled game comes on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The team will visit Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans with ESPN set to televise the game.

