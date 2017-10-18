Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Job Outside Of Reality TV Might Surprise Fans

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been the center of controversy ever since she debuted a rather large baby bump and claimed that she was only three months along. However, what fans may not know about Joy-Anna is that she has actually held a job outside of being on her family’s reality TV show.

Earlier this week, her older sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo created some serious waves when she photographed herself and Jeremy Vuolo at an empty movie theatre during the afternoon and posted it on Instagram. Fans and viewers bash the pair for not having a “real job,” (though Jeremy Vuolo does work as a pastor). But Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth actually doesn’t have that problem, as she has been working a job off-screen that not many people know about.

According to the Duggar family website, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been interning with her brother Jedidiah at the Arkansas House of Representatives in Little Rock for Rep. Charlene Fite.

The Duggar family has always been interested in politics, with Jim Bob Duggar having served two terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin, have also been very vocal about their displeasure of the use of birth control and their stance on being pro-life.

Update: married life is going great, I feel so blessed to be married to my best friend. I can't wait to spread joy and the word of god to all of you out there. A post shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (@joyanna_forsyth) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

It is unclear if Joy-Anna’s internship is on-going, or if the family announced it just after she finished in order to ensure that no fans of the family show up to the offices looking to have a chat or a photo with the Duggar daughter.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth tied the knot with her childhood friend and boyfriend, Austin Forsyth. The pair have been under intense scrutiny for the fact that she debuted a larger-than-average baby bump, claiming she was only three months pregnant in late August.

Rumors have swirled that Joy-Anna and Austin got pregnant before the wedding, which would be a huge no-no in the Duggar’s world, as they are very strict about allowing sex before marriage. The pair have not confirmed or denied the rumors, but Joy-Anna is reportedly due to have her first baby in March.

Although none of Joy-Anna’s other sisters work traditional jobs, she just may be the first to do so in the future.

[Featured Image by Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth/Instagram]