Crikey! Steve Irwin’s Legacy Lives On As ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Family Returns To Animal Planet!

It’s been 11 years since The Crocodile Hunter’s Steve Irwin tragically passed away while filming a documentary in 2006. The conservationist was killed by a stingray whose barb struck him in the heart. His loss devastated the world, especially his wife Terri and young children Bindi and Robert. Now, Animal Planet is bringing back the famous family to their network to carry on the Crocodile Hunter legacy.

Entertainment Weekly announced the family of three was in development with Discovery Communications. According to the report, Terri, Bindi, and Robert will work on several projects across all Animal Planet platforms in addition to being “global ambassadors” for the company. The president and CEO of Discovery Communications, David Zaslav, was enthusiastic and excited about the upcoming projects.

The Crocodile Hunter aired on Animal Planet for over 10 years, and the family has expressed their excitement to be back where it all started. Steve’s widow, Terri, shared her joy on the new venture.

“We’re excited to be returning home to Animal Planet and our Discovery Communications family. We look forward to the year ahead as we embark on new projects and adventures with Animal Planet.”

Steve’s children, Bindi and Robert, have followed in their father’s footsteps after his passing, both with a love for wildlife. Robert has done multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with wildlife, while Bindi had her own show, Bindi, the Jungle Girl for several years after her father’s death.

Crikey! So excited to announce that we are officially returning to @AnimalPlanet next year! We love the @DiscoveryChannel family ???? A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Bindi also won Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars. The 19-year-old dedicated many of her dances to her late father, and routinely had the audience and judges in tears. Bindi and partner Derek Hough still hold the record for most perfect scores on the show ever, with eight.

Terri has remained a conservation advocate and wildlife spokesperson. She appears at countless conservation events and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Queensland for her conservation work and her support of animal research.

Family forever❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

The family has also kept Steve’s legacy alive by running the Wildlife Warriors organization, originally named the Steve Irwin Conservation Foundation. The organization funds animal hospitals and wildlife research.

There are no specifics on shows just yet, but fans can expect the Irwin family to resurface on Animal Planet soon. Bindi and her family announced on Twitter and Instagram that they will be back next year. Crikey!

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]