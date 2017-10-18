‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Pregnancy Plot — Michael Trapped — Carly Enraged

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) knows the noose is tightening around her neck. Sharon Grant (Brea Bee) keeps showing up and dredging up Nelle’s shady history. Even worse, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) was investigating her and Nelle was scared what he might find. It’s bad enough Curtis discovered her gold medal in swimming – what other secrets is Nelle hiding? Nelle pulled one of her emotional stunts with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and he called Curtis off, but Nelle knows she’s got to make a big move and that means it’s time for a pregnancy plot.

Nelle must hide the skeletons in her closet

GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise Carly gets more dirt on Nelle this week, but Michael insists Nelle has done nothing wrong. Nelle has been able to get Michael to ignore her dead fiancé Zack, her pilfered engagement ring, and drugging his dad Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Is there no limit to what Nelle can get Michael to tolerate? Nelle thought she won when Michael called Curtis and told him to end the investigation, but viewers know Curtis isn’t going to drop this. He’s going to dig up more dirt, wait and see.

Michael has some questions for Nelle about her impressive, competitive swimming record. Tune into today's brand-new #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/gpw3YsCPuv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 16, 2017

By the end of the week, Soap Central‘s General Hospital spoilers predict Michael gets new evidence on Nelle and, once again, wonders if he can trust his girlfriend. It’s still unclear whether Nelle is a villain or a victim of circumstance, but she knows where her bread is buttered. Nelle doesn’t want to lose Michael since he’s got money, bought her an apartment, and can give her the life she wants. Nelle needs a trump card to use to make sure Michael doesn’t dump her and to get his family to back down.

Pregnancy is the obvious answer

Since Nelle came to Port Charles, she’s been using Carly’s playbook, and one of the moves is to use pregnancy as leverage to get what you want. Carly used her first pregnancy to try and punish Tony Jones (Brad Maule), break up her mom’s marriage, and get leverage with the Quartermaines. Carly should have seen this coming a mile away and bought Michael a giant box of anti-Nelle condoms. Too bad he’s not cautious, and Nelle has him right where she wants him.

WATCH: Curtis pokes holes in Nelle's reputation as a poor swimmer. #GH pic.twitter.com/6Saqs0nota — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 13, 2017

With Nelle pregnant, Carly and Bobbie Spencer’s (Jacklyn Zeman) hands are tied. Michael already didn’t like their criticism of Nelle, but once she’s carrying his child, it’s done. Nelle will have the upper hand, and as long as she’s rocking a baby bump, they can’t stop her. In fact, if Carly and Bobbie continue scheming against pregnant Nelle, they’ll alienate Michael. Forcing Michael to isolate himself with his baby mama would play right into Nelle’s hands, so the ladies must be cautious.

Real or fake pregnancy?

General Hospital spoilers hint that Nelle doesn’t really have to get pregnant. She can pretend she is and fake a miscarriage later. That’s one option. Alternately, Nelle can say she’s pregnant and that means Michael will have unprotected sex with her since it won’t matter after that. If they were being careful before, but she explains it as a fluke, getting Michael to toss out his condoms, and that allows her to get pregnant. On soaps, there are so many options with a pregnancy plot.

Someone is bound to see through Nelle's "grin and bear it" strategy eventually. STARTING NOW… a brand-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/J4yv50vwwW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 9, 2017

Then again, GH spoilers also hint Nelle might really be pregnant and got knocked up as part of her strategy. Having a Corinthos-Quartermaine baby means she’ll never be broke again. Nelle could wind up living at the Q mansion and being a wealthy woman. Thinking back to how Carly landed her glamorous new life, after being a broke kid, it all started with a Quartermaine pregnancy, right? Nelle could use Carly’s success as her inspiration to get pregnant, but there are risks.

With one kidney, pregnancy is dangerous

GH history reminds us that Nelle has only one kidney since Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) has the other one. However, medical blogs tell us Nelle can absolutely carry a child even though she’s got just one kidney. She’ll be at a higher risk for complications, but as long as she gets top-notch medical care, Nelle should be fine. Plus, Nelle’s health concerns mean that she can pull stunts throughout her pregnancy to antagonize Carly and Bobbie.

Felicia's dirt on Nelle has Bobbie shocked and appalled. Brace yourselves, West Coast. You're in for a bumpy #GH, starting RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bHUm34tYTA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 30, 2017

If they hassle her, General Hospital spoilers say she can pretend to faint or collapse whenever she wants. Michael will be furious if Carly and Bobbie stress Nelle out and put her life and the baby’s life at risk. An unexpected pregnancy plot is Nelle’s best chance to get what she wants and make sure no one can come after her. With Michael’s baby in her belly, Nelle is bulletproof when it comes to Bobbie, Carly, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Sharon Grant. Keep watching for Nelle’s pregnancy plot to kick off and come back soon for the latest General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Valerie Durant/ABC]