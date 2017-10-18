‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, October 19: Liam Faces Betrayal On Corporate & Home Front

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 19 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will be facing betrayal on both the corporate and home fronts. After taking over as CEO of Spencer Publications, Liam has been trying to revamp the way that the company operates. Already his brother Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has voiced his opinion that he does not approve of all the changes that Liam is making, but Liam is determined that the Spencer legacy will now be one of honor and not backstabbing deals.

Who’s The Boss? Liam Flexes CEO Muscles

Liam knows that there is a rat at Spencer, he just hasn’t figured out who it is yet. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he suspects Justin (Aaron D. Spears) may still be loyal to his father Bill (Don Diamont). Justin is one of the best legal experts around and is extremely close to Bill, and therefore Liam cannot be sure that he is trustworthy. He will make is clear to Justin that he needs to be able to trust him or else he will be forced to let him go.

According to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Justin will swear his allegiance to Liam but Liam knows enough about the world to realize that his father’s pockets are deep and that anyone can be bought. Although, he gives Justin a chance to show his worth, he warns him that he will be keeping a close eye on him. If Justin steps out of line even once, he will find himself without a job.

Liam finds himself facing Bill's wrath about Brooke & their marital problems. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/e1trQvPcuO #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IzNAL0YkyC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 12, 2017

Steffy & Bill Scheme To Dethrone Liam

Make no mistake that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) loves Liam, but she wants things to return to the status quo because she has little faith in her husband’s corporate prowess. She would prefer Bill back on the Spencer throne. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that while Bill and Steffy are scheming on how to get Liam to fail, she tells Bill that he should feel some guilt about losing everything to Liam in the first place.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]