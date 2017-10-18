Hayley Atwell Posts Cryptic Photo Suggesting Peggy Carter Is Back In ‘Avengers 4’

Avengers 4 is currently filming in Atlanta, and some famous Marvel heroes have been spotted on set, despite intense secrecy. Shooting for the film has been kept top secret, as to not spoil any plot lines in Avengers: Infinity War, which comes out in May next year. One secret may have been exposed yesterday when Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter) posted a photo on Instagram sharing her whereabouts.

Peggy Carter first appeared in the MCU in Captain America: The First Avenger. She was a founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D. and was the love interest of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). It was a love story fans never saw come to fruition as Steve plunged himself into the ice at the end of the film.

She had small roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and ultimately died in Captain America: Civil War. She dies off camera, and her funeral is one of the few ever seen in a Marvel film.

Now it seems Peggy might be back in the untitled Avengers 4 film. She is not credited with a part in Infinity War or the fourth Avengers installment, but that could be to avoid potential spoilers. Yesterday, Atwell posted a photo to her Instagram page of Margaret Mitchell’s book, Gone with the Wind. The famous book notoriously takes place in Georgia, where Avengers 4 is currently filming.

Sunny afternoon in Georgia ❤️

She also shared a short caption with the photo, “Sunny afternoon in Georgia.” Atwell doesn’t live in Atlanta, causing many fans to speculate she is on set to film for the Avengers 4 film.

A month ago, Atwell also posted a photo on an unnamed set with facial tracking dots on her face. These dots are placed for motion capture and mostly used for aging and de-aging of characters. This process has been used on Atwell before in The Winter Soldier and Ant-Man.

Screen Rant also pointed out that Infinity War put out a casting call for 1960s secretaries and engineer extras last month to film from October 10 through the October 16. Atwell’s tracking dot photo was posted just a few days after. It seems likely Peggy Carter will appear in Infinity War, and her current Instagram photo also suggests she will be in its sequel.

Don't question my process. It's very serious #setlifethuglife

Her role in both films is likely to be minor, and she could only appear in flashback scenes since she is deceased. It would also be a little awkward if she was resurrected, only to find out Steve Rogers currently has a fling going with her niece, Shannon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

You can find out if Peggy Carter will be back in Infinity War when the movie debuts on May 4, 2018. Avengers 4 will follow on May 3, 2019.

