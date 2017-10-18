‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Faces Attempted Murder Charge – GCAC Security Video Nails Him

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) has more to worry about than just the fraud charges Ashley Newman (Eileen Davidson) threatened. Graham could be on the hook for a murder rap. On Tuesday’s Y&R, the doctor asked the family if Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) was exhibiting any symptoms that might have been stroke warnings. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) thinks he was the last to see Dina that night, and he said he didn’t notice anything. But Graham was with her after Jack.

Graham has all the power – Abbotts outraged

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central reveal that while the Abbotts are still fuming over Graham showing he’s got Dina’s medical power of attorney (POA), the silver fox is making dastardly plans. He’s blocked them from seeing Dina, and they have no idea what he’s planning. Dina will wake up to find Graham at her bedside, and he tells her that she had a minor stroke. Dina reminds him that he hates her, but Graham says that was his anger talking.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Graham will reassure Dina that he’s committed to staying with her until the bitter end as he promised. Meanwhile, Jack tries to get the POA broken, but Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) says it’s airtight. Dina could sign another, but only if Jack can get to her and Graham is the gatekeeper for now. The Abbotts will insist Graham let them in to see their mom, and they bribe him with a big fat check to get access.

Graham kidnaps Dina – murder charges loom

The Abbotts are happy they got Graham to go away and let them see Dina, but YR spoilers reveal they’re shocked to find Dina is gone. Not only does Graham have Dina’s medical power of attorney, but he’s also got her private jet, and he’s planning to spirit their mother away. Graham has major motivation to skip out of town with Dina. First, he’s not done with his revenge. Second, he doesn’t want her to sign a new will. Third, he knows the Abbotts are scheming to take him down.

As we saw in the most recent Young and the Restless spoilers promo, once the Abbott siblings finally figure out Graham has taken Dina, they rush to the airport in time to see the Mergeron jet taking off, and they have no idea where Graham is taking her. Some Y&R spoilers tease he’s heading for Florida to allow Myrna Bloodworth (Marcia Rodd) to confront the woman who stole her husband. With Dina’s health fragile, given the Alzheimer’s plus her stroke, this is dangerous.

On the last #YR, Graham cruelly abandons Dina after she collapses. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/gRgTJDDt21 pic.twitter.com/Zw3iEOxnw7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2017

Paul can’t charge Graham with kidnapping

Y&R spoilers predict that Jack, Ashley, and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) turn to the GCPD looking for assistance. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) will tell them that, technically, Graham didn’t kidnap Dina. He’s got her medical power of attorney so if he wants to leave Genoa City to seek treatment elsewhere, he can do it and they can’t stop him. But the Abbotts won’t take this lying down and look for another way to nail Graham and save their mom. That leads them to the GCAC.

We know the GCAC has security cameras. Remember the Y&R plot where Max rigged a trip wire to send Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) tumbling to a miscarriage? They accessed GCAC tapes to see what happened. That’s what will happen now, and the Abbotts ask for the camera footage from the hallway outside Dina’s suite. What they see is shocking. Jack left, Graham arrived, and when he left, he hung the Do Not Disturb sign. Then Ashley showed and made him unlock the door.

Her secret is out… and the fallout will be heart-stopping! Don't miss this explosive week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fgR5IGgdDM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 15, 2017

Graham on the run with Dina

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that if Graham were smart and took Dina back to Paris, he’d have a better chance of keeping her out of sight. But since Graham wants Myrna to have her shot at berating Dina, he goes to Florida instead. Paul can access the private jet’s flight plan to see where they headed and with the GCAC security footage in hand, they can get a warrant to nail Graham for leaving Dina to die. But will Dina press charges? She’s the key to all of this.

Dina is the only one that can confirm that she collapsed before Graham left the room. If Graham left before her stroke, he’s in the clear. The only person that can hang him for the attempted murder charge is Dina, but she might not. Why? Dina is drowning in guilt and knows her bad choices ruined his childhood. It’s very likely Dina will lie and cover for Graham to make peace with her past. The Abbotts won’t like it, but it’s Dina’s choice. Check back often for new Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]