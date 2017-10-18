Gwen Stefani Regrets Putting ‘Baby Plans’ With Blake Shelton On Hold

The rumors about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s plans for a baby continue to swirl with sources alleging the lovebirds are already expecting while others insist that despite wanting to have a child, the pair has hit pause on this dream.

The latter of the rumors seems to be the latest focus, alleging that Gwen and Blake have been trying to conceive since 2015 the “old-fashioned way” but Stefani had put trying on hold recently. Celebrity Insider indicates that Stefani “pulled back” because she was feeling too much stress and pressure to conceive a fourth child.

Stefani is said to regret her decision to put the baby plans on pause. A source states that Gwen wishes she never told Blake that she no longer wanted to keep trying because it appears to have left the country singer heartbroken, even though the Voice judge is pretending to be “cool” with it.

A family friend indicates that Shelton was really excited to be a father and was happy regardless of the way that takes place -naturally, by a surrogate, or through adoption- but Stefani is set on having a baby the natural way despite deciding to pause things at this point.

The publication shared the words of the family friend to Gwen.

“She is determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Although the pair has refrained from pressuring themselves to have a baby the natural way, the family insider insists that Stefani is undergoing IVF treatments to attempt to conceive and carry the baby herself, as Hollywood Life shares.

It is no secret that Blake Shelton is great with kids and that he will make a wonderful father. The singer is clearly accepted by Gwen’s three boys, and he spends time with Zuma, Apollo, and Kingston regularly.

It’s no surprise that Blake has described the possibility of becoming a father as being “a blessing” when the topic has arisen around Gwen Stefani and her family.

Stefani and Shelton have been together for nearly two years after meeting on the hit show, The Voice. The two gravitated toward one another while they were both experiencing a difficult divorce.

Gwen Stefani was previously married to rocker Gavin Rossdale for 13 years, with whom she shares her three sons. Blake Shelton was married to country singer Miranda Lambert.

