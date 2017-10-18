Chip And Joanna Gaines Will Never Again Work Together Professionally — Sorry, Fans

Chip and Joanna Gaines will no longer work together on TV again, a huge disappointment to fans who were hoping against hope that the Fixer Upper stars would somehow return to TV someday.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, the couple broke the hearts of fans everywhere this month when they announced that Fixer Upper would come to an end after Season 5 (which premieres in November). Why they’re ending the show depends largely on whom you ask. Officially, as Joanna claims, it’s because the couple wanted to spend more time with their growing children.

“Our kids are getting older for us and time seems to be slipping away faster, so I think we wanted to take a step back and get refreshed and focus on what’s next for us.”

However, there may be more to the story As Pop Sugar reported this week, Chip believes he’s neglecting his first business and first love, Magnolia Realty back in Texas. When a customer tweeted a mild complaint about a mundane shipping issue, Chip realized that the show was taking his time away from what really mattered most to him (after his family, that is): his customers.

“So much time was being allocated to filming that the details of the business were slipping.”

There were also concerns about the church the couple attended, whose pastor has been accused of making anti-LGBTQ statements, according to the Washington Post. And there was the fact that Chip was sued by a former business associate.

“Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

HGTV stars Chip & Joanna Gaines on the real reason they’re leaving #FixerUpper and why family always comes first: https://t.co/6Xn6LH3wrf pic.twitter.com/0MP8huxrc8 — People (@people) October 11, 2017

And by the way, according to Us Magazine: they’re not pregnant, Joanna is not starting a skincare line, and there is no trouble in their marriage.

If you’ve been hoping that Chip & Joanna would return to TV together at some point in the future, perhaps after they’ve caught their breath and dealt with whatever needed dealing with back in Texas, you’re going to be disappointed. Chip told Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester that he might be interested in returning to the small screen at some point — just without Joanna!

“It would have to be a show where it would be me, just all by myself — that could be a thing that I would be interested in.”

And although Joanna hasn’t said much publicly about her post-Fixer Upper plans, it seems like she’s eager to stick by Chip through thick and thin. Joanna wrote on social media that Chip is her everything.

“This guy right here… I get to live life with him. I get to hear his thoughts and benefit from his wisdom and encouragement on a daily basis.”

Are you disappointed that Chip and Joanna Gaines won’t be working together on TV any more?

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]