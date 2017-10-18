13 Nights Of Halloween 2017 Schedule: Full List Of Movies, ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ More

The year is moving rather quickly, but there is still time left in the Halloween season to enjoy some ghosts, ghouls, witches, and your favorite spooky movies. Starting on Thursday, Oct. 19, the 2017 schedule for the 13 Days of Halloween officially begins on Freeform, and that means a lot of your favorite movies are coming your way. If you wanted to watch Hocus Pocus and many others for 13 days straight, this would be your chance.
Freeform, the former ABC Family, chose to keep a number of the events and special things that the old name used to offer. Disney knew how popular the 13 Days of Halloween event was every year, and there was no real reason to get rid of it.
On Thursday, all of the fun will begin and run through Halloween night before coming to an end for the Christmas season. Freeform has revealed the entire schedule for the 13 Days of Halloween, and here is all you need to know for your spooky viewing pleasure.
There are going to be some episodes of shows such as The Middle and Last Man Standing thrown into this schedule as well. You can expect some of the Halloween specials for those airings.
Night 1 – Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017
- 7:30 a.m. – Spooky Buddies
- 12 p.m. – The Twilight Saga – Part Two
- 2:35 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion
- 4:40 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 6:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. – ParaNorman
Night 2 – Friday, Oct. 20, 2017
- 7 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- 12 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion
- 2:10 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 4:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 6:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 8:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow
- 12 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Night 3 – Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017
- 7 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands
- 9:30 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
- 12:30 p.m. – Fun Size
- 2:35 p.m. – Matilda
- 4:40 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow
- 7:10 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 9:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 11:25 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Night 4 – Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017
- 7 a.m. – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
- 10:05 a.m. – Matilda
- 12:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 2:20 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 5 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 7:05 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 9:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 11:25 p.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Night 5 – Monday, Oct. 23, 2017
- 7:30 a.m. – Frankenweenie
- 11 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands
- 1:35 p.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- 4:10 p.m. – Dark Shadows
- 6:50 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow
- 9:20 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12 a.m. – Frankenweenie
Night 6 – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017
- 7 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands
- 11 a.m. – Fun Size
- 1 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion
- 3 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:40 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 6:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. – Teen Witch
Night 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017
- 7:30 a.m. – Teen Witch
- 11:30 a.m. – Twilight: Special Edition
- 2:25 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 4:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 6:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 8:45 p.m. – Men in Black
- 12 a.m. – Bewitched
Night 8 – Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017
- 7 a.m. – R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 11:30 a.m. – Bewitched
- 1:30 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion
- 3:35 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow
- 6:05 p.m. – Men in Black
- 8:20 p.m. – Dark Shadows
- 12 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion
Night 9 – Friday, Oct. 27, 2017
- 7 a.m. – Dark Shadows
- 12 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow
- 2:25 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 4:35 p.m. – Men In Black
- 6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 12 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
Night 10 – Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017
- 7 a.m. – Spooky Buddies
- 9:05 a.m. – R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 11:10 a.m. – The Addams Family
- 1:20 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 3:30 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. – Monsters Inc.
- 9:25 p.m. – Monsters University
- 11:55 p.m. –ParaNorman
Night 11 – Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017
- 7 a.m. – R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 9:10 a.m. – ParaNorman
- 11:20 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 1 p.m. – Hook
- 4:15 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR
- 4:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 6:55 p.m. – Monsters Inc.
- 9 p.m. – Monsters University
- 11:30 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR
- 12 a.m. – Frankenweenie
Night 12 – Monday, Oct. 30, 2017
- 7 a.m. – Sleepy Hollow
- 11:30 a.m. – Dark Shadows
- 2 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow
- 4:30 p.m. – The Addams Family
- 6:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values
- 8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
Night 13 – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017
- 7:30 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 12 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 2:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 4:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 6:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
Halloween is an enjoyable time of year with haunted houses, trick-or-treating, dressing up in costumes, and lots of fun. If you’re someone who loves the movies of the season more, though, you’re going to want to prepare yourself or set your DVR to record Freeform. The 13 Days of Halloween are so much fun, and it’s hard to get anything better than multiple showings of your favorite not-so-spooky films.
[Featured Image by Disney]