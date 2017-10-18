‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Thanks Her Mother For Helping Her As She Struggles To Deal With Life

Rain, the youngest child of Billy and Ami Brown of Alaskan Bush People, has led a public battle against depression for the last few months. When Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer, Rain’s entire world was shaken to the core. Everything she had known was turned upside down. It isn’t surprising that the teenager is struggling with all of the changes.

The Brown family is very close. On Alaskan Bush People, it was obvious that as dedicated as the family members are to each other, Rain holds a special place in all their hearts as the baby of the family. Many fans of the show, who have watched her grow up over the previous seven seasons, feel the same. Seeing her grow into a sensitive, caring, young woman amid so many changes in her life was bound to lead to struggles for Rain.

She has openly discussed her struggle with depression. Her mother’s terminal illness changed their lives forever. Everything about the family’s way of life has changed in a very short time. As she faces it all at once, coming to terms with losing her mother, she has shared her feelings openly on social media. While most Alaskan Bush People fans are supportive, there have been a few that have chosen to be cruel to the teenager, leaving some supporters asking why they are following her if they don’t like her?

A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

According to Monsters and Critics, Rain took to social media to thank her mother. She admitted that she had become overwhelmed by her emotions and had gone to bed, not getting up for four days. As she dealt with her depression, along with minor aches and pains, Ami had come to the rescue for her daughter with a herbal remedy of panaway essential oil. Panaway essential oil is commonly used to alleviate chronic pain, muscle aches, menstrual cramps, depression, and low energy among other things. Rain thanked her mother for being there on her social media account using several hashtags including “#momsrock.”

How do you feel about Rain being so public with her depression? Do you understand why the Alaskan Bush People star feels overwhelmed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

