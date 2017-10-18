Johnny Depp Sues Own Lawyer For Conspiracy While Legal Battle With Former Management Team Ensues

Johnny Depp is still embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his former management team, TMG, after alleging fraud was committed and that the Mandel brothers of the group mismanaged the star’s fortune, leaving him in a somewhat dire situation.

Depp has recently gone one step further and accused his former legal team of conspiracy and collusion with The Management Group to allegedly swindle the Pirates of the Caribbean actor out of millions.

As the International Business Times shares, Johnny Depp is accusing the entertainment law firm, Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, of practicing “misconduct for their own financial benefit and violated some of the most basic tenets of the attorney-client relationship.”

Depp has accused Bloom of being aware of TMG’s alleged mismanagement of the star’s $400 million fortune and failing to alert the star to the manner that executives of the group were carrying on, additionally claiming that Bloom “improperly and negligently collected over $30m in voidable contingent fees” from Johnny’s varying forms of income.

Depp’s current lawyer, Adam Waldman, spoke about the suit most recently filed by his client, calling out individuals who are allegedly involved in “self-serving Hollywood practices,” stating that the lawsuit is a reflection of Johnny Depp’s stand against such practices.

The latest suit also accuses the notable actor’s former legal team of taking out a high-interest loan from a lender and altering the loan terms for personal financial gain.

Legal matters have enveloped Johnny Depp for more than a year now, seeing as the star began his courtroom battle with his now-ex-wife Amber Heard in mid-2016. The messy divorce was finalized in January, yet Depp’s financial woes were his next courtroom drama.

Depp launched a $25 million lawsuit against TMG shortly after his divorce was finalized, leading to TMG firing back at the star, accusing Johnny of being irresponsible with his own money after TMG executives warned the actor he was spending his fortune too frivolously. The group called Depp out, sharing a laundry list of outrageous spending habits, which made headlines for weeks.

As the Independent notes, most recently in Johnny Depp’s suit against TMG, the group’s legal team accused the actor of throwing his own family “under the bus,” after Depp named his sister, nephew, and good friend as individuals who took “unauthorized loans” under the alleged watch of TMG.

Johnny Depp’s New Court Battle: Lawsuit Claims His Attorney Swindled Him Out of More Than $30 Million https://t.co/zd88gLq7IE — People (@people) October 18, 2017

A judge has since ruled that Depp’s spending habits are irrelevant to the case, and TMG’s lawyers have once again accused Depp of making false claims regarding the said “unauthorized loans.”

“[Depp] is falsely alleging that they took millions of dollars in unauthorised payments from him. It is no wonder that Depp delayed for months in revealing their names,” the statement by TMG’s legal team reads.

Johnny Depp accused of ‘throwing his family under a bus’ in multi-million dollar lawsuit https://t.co/1MyDmFwjLq pic.twitter.com/7woCChSbdj — The Sun (@TheSun) September 21, 2017

Although Johnny Depp seems to be spending the majority of his time fighting legal battles as of late, the star has still managed to keep focused on his career and is starring in five films over the course of this year and next.

[Featured Image By Ian Gavan/Getty Images]