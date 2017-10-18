Are Toni Braxton And Birdman Secretly Married? Here Is Her Response

Have Birdman and Toni Braxton finally tied the knot? According to a recent report, the lovebirds have been secretly married for two months. It didn’t take long for fans to respond on social media with many crediting Birdman’s recent transformations to the singer.

As previously reported on the Inquisitr, Birdman recently removed his grill and stated that he plans on removing his face tattoos. Some fans thought that this was due to his relationship with Toni Braxton.

Some fans were skeptical about the rumored wedding while others congratulated the secretive couple.

One report claimed that the Cash Money CEO will finally release Lil Wayne’s long-anticipated album Tha Carter V and he has using Lil Wayne’s money to fund the wedding.

So, are Birdman and Toni Braxton married? The singer responded to the recent rumors and denied that they have tied the knot. The 50-year-old reality TV star and singer released a statement to Us Magazine denying the report.

Braxton did not comment on whether she is in a relationship with Birdman but told the publication via a statement that “Toni is dating.”

Toni also took the opportunity to announce to fans that she will be releasing a new single “Deadwood” from her forthcoming album Sex & Cigarettes, which will be released in early next year.

Birdman and Toni Braxton have been friends for about 15 years but went public as a couple last year. The rapper and entrepreneur appeared on her reality TV show and has attended some of her concerts.

Whether the rumored couple is married or not, Birdman has managed to charm Toni’s mother, Evelyn Braxton.

In an interview earlier this year with The Rickety Smiley Morning Show, Evelyn said that she thought the rapper is a nice man: “I don’t care what others say about him. He’s a nice man. He is full of respect.”

The 48-year-old rapper has been linked to Keyshia Cole and rapper Trina. He has two children and is a father figure to Lil Wayne, who is currently has a record label dispute with.

Forbes estimates Birdman’s net worth to be $110 million, which makes him one of the wealthiest Hip-Hop artist.

Toni Braxton was married to Keri Lewis in 2001, they two sons and separated in 2009.

Toni Braxton did not mention Birdman in her statement but insinuated that they are still dating.

