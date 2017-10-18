Christina El Moussa Splits From Doug Spedding, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star’s Ex Reportedly Goes Into Rehab

Christina El Moussa has broken up with her boyfriend, Doug Spedding, and the Flip or Flop star’s now-ex has entered rehab, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

An anonymous inside source “close to the situation” says that Christina discovered the businessman cheating on her with his ex, as well as using drugs — again. However, the source also notes that Christina has a heart and that even though her relationship with Doug is over, she still wants him to get better.

“Christina encouraged him to go back to rehab. Christina is the type of person who sees the best side of others, and that’s how she was with Doug. Caring about someone does not save someone and Christina knows that. She just wanted to help him.”

There’s also the matter of his cheating. According to another anonymous inside source, Spedding had been cheating on Christina with his own ex, Tracy Diaz. It seems like he was done in by his cell phone.

“Christina went to put an alarm on Doug’s cell phone to wake him up and she saw text messages [between Doug and Tracy].”

As it turns out, Christina probably should have seen trouble coming, if she had bothered to look into Doug’s past.

Though he’s a millionaire from the used-car business, Doug has also had a long history of drug-related and criminal issues. In 2011, Spedding was arrested for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — and compelled to enter a diversion program. What’s more, he has a felony arrest on his record for domestic violence against Nicole Doucette, the mother of his 10-year-old twin daughters. He’s also violated several restraining orders.

Christina’s love life hasn’t been easy these past couple of years. She and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa went through an intensely messy divorce, whose every development was covered by the celebrity gossip media. To this day, rumors persist that Tarek was verbally abusive to Christina long after the two split up, although publicly the two present a face of cooperative co-parents of their children while admitting to having their issues.

Meanwhile, the man who may or may not have broken up Christina and Tarek’s marriage, pool contractor Gary Anderson, was attached to Christina after her split from Tarek. Then she was attached to hockey player Nate Anderson. Now, it appears, her relationship with Doug Spedding has come to an end.

At this point, it bears noting that the anonymous inside sources who spoke to In Touch Weekly are just that — anonymous. And it could very well be that there’s no truth to the reports that she and Doug Spedding have broken up.

