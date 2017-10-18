‘Alaskan Bush People’: What Does It Mean For Ami Brown & Stage 4 Lung Cancer To Undergo Second Round Of Chemo?

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown is reportedly getting ready to undergo another round of chemotherapy, and fans are wondering what a second round means for Ami Brown and her fight against stage 4 lung cancer. Fans of Alaskan Bush People have been keeping up with updates on the health of Ami Brown as the 54-year-old Brown family matriarch continues treatment for a late-stage lung cancer diagnosis in a southern California hospital. No confirmed updates have been released from the Discovery Channel or the Brown family, but a rumor emerged earlier this week that Ami Brown is going to continue with chemotherapy treatment, as shared by Monsters & Critics. Ami Brown just recently finished up with her first round of chemotherapy not even a month ago.

Fans of the Brown family’s long-running Discovery Channel reality TV series, Alaskan Bush People, are asking if the second round of chemotherapy means that Ami Brown’s cancer has spread, especially after recent rumors that she may be doing better, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Recent reports suggested that Ami Brown has been on her deathbed since a late-stage lung cancer diagnosis earlier this year that resulted in aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatments at a hospital in Los Angeles, California. The Hollywood Gossip shared last month that Ami Brown was finished with her first round of chemotherapy but was still “waging an uphill battle” against stage 4 lung cancer.

Ami Brown is “done with chemo… for now,” shared the report from September 12, and a rumor from Monday speculates that the second round of chemotherapy will be started “soon.” Several cycles of chemotherapy is apparently a common treatment for late-stage lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, especially if surgery is not an option. The American Cancer Society notes that chemotherapy is usually given in cycles of one to three days with a period of rest, and each cycle lasts about three to four weeks. Country Living shared in July that Ami Brown was to undergo chemotherapy treatment through an IV once a week for four hours at a time, and Radar Online shared, also in July, that Ami’s chemotherapy would last approximately six weeks.

According to the American Cancer Society, some cancer patients can’t tolerate “intense doses of chemo,” adding that doctors usually give chemotherapy to late-stage lung cancer patients for four to six cycles, following radiation treatment. This means that Ami Brown could potentially still have up to five more cycles of chemotherapy remaining at approximately six weeks each. However, not known is how Ami Brown’s stage 4 lung cancer actually responded to the first cycle of chemotherapy, but Cancer Research UK shares that chemotherapy can help some late-stage lung cancer patients “live longer even if their cancer can’t be cured,” and Ami Brown said in an interview with People in August that she does “have the will to fight” and “refuses to give up hope,” even with a low chance of survival.

Secrets of School Success shared a photo of Ami Brown four months ago that reportedly had viewers of Alaskan Bush People “utterly stunned” because Ami had not yet lost any hair from what Monsters & Critics called her “grueling cancer treatment plan.” An online community for lung cancer patients shares that the second round of chemotherapy could mean the loss of all hair and could have different side effects from the first round, depending on the choice of chemotherapy drugs. Cancer Research UK also shared that a stage 4 cancer diagnosis “doesn’t necessarily mean terminal,” adding that “some people can live with a stage 4 diagnosis for many years with different treatments.” The American Cancer Society notes that newer treatments are available for patients whose late-stage lung cancer “progresses” or “comes back” during chemotherapy treatment.

Heavy shared last week that Ami Brown is “not well enough” to film Alaskan Bush People, following her first cycle of chemotherapy treatment. Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People is reportedly supposed to follow the journey of some members of the Brown family as they start over in the Colorado Bush after living in Alaska for the last seven seasons. Alaskan Bush People fans would love to see a new photo of Ami Brown and continue to tell the fan-favorite reality TV personality to “stay strong” and “hang in there” as she continues to fight stage 4 lung cancer.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]