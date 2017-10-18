Joy-Anna Duggar Shotgun Wedding Confirmed? What Might Have Revealed The Family’s Biggest Secret

A recent special episode of TLC’s Counting On featured the wedding day of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, and fans looked for any clue to confirm the rumors that it was a shotgun wedding. Since the big day was originally scheduled for October and then moved to May, did the fall-themed decorations reveal the wedding date changed because of an unexpected pregnancy?

OK! Magazine is reporting that the orange and white flowers, plus the wheat spread throughout the venue could be a major hint that the Duggar-Forsyth wedding was supposed to happen in the fall. The shotgun wedding rumors have intensified due to the autumn colors and theme, confirming that the ceremony was supposed to take place October 28th, which was the date in the couple’s original wedding registry.

Another possible clue that Duggar and Forsyth ignored some rules during their courtship was the fact that they broke with tradition and decided to have a first look a few hours before the ceremony, instead of waiting to see each other for the first time when Duggar walked down the aisle.

The sex-before-marriage speculation has surrounded the couple ever since Duggar-Forsyth announced her pregnancy less than three months after she tied the knot. Then, 18 weeks after her wedding, she shared a picture of her baby bump that many believe looked farther along than 18 weeks.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

According to Radar Online, Forsyth had admitted that he did push some boundaries when it came to the strict Duggar dating rules, but he and his bride have remained quiet when it comes to the shotgun wedding and premarital sex rumors.

That may be because they don’t feel the need to respond because the accusation is too outrageous. For a couple that says their first kiss was on their wedding day, the idea of sex before marriage is unthinkable.

Pregnant Before Marriage? Doctors Weigh In on Joy-Anna Duggar's Date of Conception pic.twitter.com/ddk4f00AWe — Celebrity Tv (@Celebrity__Tv) October 5, 2017

As the Daily Mail reported, Forsyth said their kiss during the ceremony was the first physical thing the two had done, and it was cool that their family and friends got to witness it.

Then later during the reception, after Joseph Duggar proposed to his girlfriend Kendra Caldwell, Forsyth was quick to tell them “no kissing!”

Keep up with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on new episodes of Counting On, Monday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]