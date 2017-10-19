‘GoT’ Star Kit Harington Forced By Rose Leslie To Wear Jon Snow Costume At A Party: ‘It’s Really Embarrassing’

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who were once pretty quiet about their romance, have been sharing some interesting and fun facts about their relationship. Recently, the Game Of Thrones actor shared an embarrassing experience that he endured because of his fiancée and iconic character, Jon Snow.

In an interview with the Heat magazine, the 30-year-old English actor recalled an unforgettable moment when he attended a “bad taste”-themed party with the 30-year-old Scottish beauty.

According to the gossip outlet, Kit and Rose were invited to a Halloween party earlier this month. However, the Game Of Thrones actor was left with no choice but to wear something that would definitely stand out.

Harington and Leslie were reportedly shopping in a formal attire dress shop for the themed shindig. Before the actor could pick out the perfect outfit for the event, the shop’s retail worker offered him a Jon Snow costume without even recognizing Kit.

Amused by the idea, Rose forced him to try it on, adding that the recommendation fits him perfectly. The actress even went as far as jokingly threatened him that she wouldn’t love him if he doesn’t wear it.

“She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear “‘won’t love you if you don’t wear it… You should do it.”‘

Kit eventually gave in to Rose’s demand and purchased the Jon Snow costume for the party. Just as they were about to leave the store, the shop assistant appeared to recognize the actor, making the incident “even sadder” for Harington.

Adding insult to the injury, the Jon Snow costume was a far cry from what Kit wears to film the hit HBO series.

At the party, things were more awkward for Harington as he flaunted his cheap Jon Snow costume. The talented actor admitted that it was really embarrassing for him to show up at a party dressed as his own character.

“It was really embarrassing. The people bringing around canapes were looking at me, thinking, ‘You’re sad man! You’ve come to a party dressed as your character.'”

As previously reported, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announced their engagement in The Times newspaper. Many were quick to admire the couple’s idea of sharing the happy news the old-fashion way.

The upcoming wedding of the couple is now considered as one of the most anticipated events for Game Of Thrones fans. However, Kit already ruled out a GoT-themed ceremony, adding that there is no chance of him convincing his fiancée of that.

Kit also joked that the filming for Game Of Thrones Season 8 will have to be put on hold for his upcoming wedding. The actor is hoping that all the cast members of the series will be present to witness the most special day of his life, even if it means temporarily shutting down the whole thing.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of Game Of Thrones and started dating in 2012. The two have been inseparable ever since.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]