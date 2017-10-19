Kim Kardashian Marriage Flops Over Her Weight Loss And ‘Chunky’ Kanye West Weight Gain? Divorce Rumors Soar

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at a point in their lives where everything seems to have come together. Looking forward to welcoming their third child via surrogacy, Kardashian and West appear to have a bright future as a family. But the two Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars reportedly are struggling with a marriage in crisis, with Kim’s increasing weight loss and Kanye’s weight gain rumored to be at least partly to blame.

Kim Joins Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian In Single Mom Club?

It’s not just West and Kardashian who have babies on their minds. Although it’s Kourtney Kardashian who has been shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians surrounded by her cute kids, both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are now the ones facing pregnancy reports.

And beyond adding babies to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, all of the sisters reportedly have something in common. Kim, Kylie, and Khloe will all be raising their babies as single moms, according to what multiple insiders told In Touch.

“[Kim, Khloe, and Kylie] are facing huge problems in their relationships.”

Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott reportedly has been spotted partying in New York City while Kylie gets “upset” at home in Los Angeles, according to one of the sources. Meanwhile, Khloe allegedly is dealing with a lack of commitment from her own boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

But it’s Kim, who is married to Kanye, who is reportedly experiencing the biggest struggle to “accept the truth” about the crumbling of her marriage, according to the insiders.

Love Lives Lost?

Kardashian faces a marriage that is in “crisis,” claimed one of the sources, who said that Kim’s and Kanye’s relationship has not been the same since his alleged “breakdown” about a year ago.

“He and Kim are no longer on the same page in life. They just want different things.”

Ultimately, according to the insiders, it’s just “a matter of time” until Kardashian’s and West’s marriage ends. And the couple reportedly is not alone. Her two allegedly pregnant sisters also are facing “love lives all in tatters,” added the sources.

Kim’s alleged love life problems, however, are at least partly due to “chunky” Kanye’s weight gain, according to Radar Online.

Kanye West Reportedly Suffers Love Life Woes From 30-Lb Weight Gain

Multiple sources have commented on West’s recent weight gain, and Radar cited an insider’s allegation that Kanye’s marriage is in crisis because of his excess pounds.

“Kanye West is packing on the pounds, and his sex life with wife Kim Kardashian is suffering as a result.”

The source claimed that West has gained 30 pounds in the past year, and that the rapper “hates” his appearance so much that he doesn’t want to have sex with Kim. Although Kardashian isn’t revealing exactly how long it’s been since the two were intimate, the source estimated that it’s been months.

However, Kim’s own weight issues also are reportedly involved in their marriage problems. Kardashian was recently fat-shamed over photos, and she has shared that she decided to shape up as a result, using a ketogenic weight loss diet, as the Inquisitr reported.

Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Success Makes It Worse For Kanye West?

The insider clarified that Kim and Kanye reacted very differently to the fat-shaming. While Kardashian combined intense exercise with her ketogenic weight loss diet, West is “so sensitive that he withdraws,” according to the source. The contrast between Kim’s weight loss and Kanye’s weight gain is reportedly taking its toll on their marriage, added the insider.

“Kim does find it…insulting that she busts her a** getting into shape while he’s this slob.”

However, West allegedly made it even worse with his comments about Kardashian’s weight loss success. The source claimed that after Kim reached her goal weight, Kanye informed his wife that she should lose at least 10 pounds more.

But despite these allegations about weight issues causing problems for their marriage, several new reports have indicated that a positive change has occurred when it comes to West’s weight woes. Kim reportedly ordered Kanye to go on a Paleo diet and exercise plan, and he was even seen sweating off those pounds in a SoulCycle fitness class, as the Inquisitr reported.

Can Kanye West save his marriage by following Kardashian’s alleged daddy diet orders? Share your views below.

