It looks like the drama between Selena Gomez and on-and-off best friend Demi Lovato is finally over. After years of subtle shade and feud reports between the twosome, who used to be incredibly close during their days on the Disney Channel, Selena just proved that she and Demi are now back on not just good but great terms.

The singer and actress left a number of sweet message for Lovato on Instagram on October 18. She refollowed her former best friend and even complimented her on her extremely candid new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, where she gets real about her past struggles, including her drug abuse.

After Demi shared a clip from her new documentary on the social media site on October 17, a number of fans captured screenshots of the comments Selena left on the clip in which she said that she was “proud” of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer while seemingly confirming that they’re friends once again.

According to screen captures capture by Lovato fan @justcatchmedemi, Gomez first commented on the video by simply writing, “Demi.”

She then followed up by telling the singer that her new documentary was “beautiful.” Gomez continued by sharing a very sweet message for the star, who she first met when they were both just 7-years-old while auditioning for roles on the children’s TV series Barney and Friends.

Selena Gomez commented on Demi’s Instagram post: https://t.co/UClU54eZCF pic.twitter.com/XtMkf2iiNF — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) October 18, 2017

“I’m so happy for you,” Gomez continued in her comment. “You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you.”

Proving that their years-long feud now most definitely now appears to be over, she then posted a third comment on Demi’s video that simply read, “Love you.” Selena then clicked the follow button for the star, who recently released her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me.

Fans of both artists were quick to respond to Selena’s comments, making it pretty clear that they were more than happy to see the former friends finally bury the hatchet and become friends again.

Leaving comments on the video, fan responses ranged from total excitement to relief that the former Disney stars are now back on speaking terms.

“OMGOMG IM CRYING DELENAAAAA,” Instagram user @almecastillo98 commented on the video, using Selena and Demi’s friendship name of “Delena.”

“@selenagomez OMGG DELENA FOREVER,” another fan commented on the clip, while @vatey_r_sg wrote in response to Gomez’s sweet message, “awww this is so cute” alongside two heart emojis.

Lovato has yet to publicly respond to Gomez’s sweet words, though there’s no doubting that the twosome haven’t exactly been tight-lipped when it comes to their friendship drama in the past.

After being close friends from a young age, things appeared to turn sour for the two in 2010 when Selena became fast friends with Taylor Swift.

An infamous video fans captured while meeting with Demi in London showed the singer scathingly replying “ask Taylor” when asked how Selena was.

Since then, the twosome’s friendship has been pretty hit and miss, with Demi admitting in 2014 that she and Selena were no longer close during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

After host Andy Cohen noted that they had both unfollowed each other across social media, Demi responded, “I think it’s just one of those things where people change and people grow apart.”

Lovato then addressed the apparent feud again in a 2015 interview with Complex, where she admitted she and Gomez no longer have a relationship and don’t speak to each other.

However, with Selena’s latest sweet words to Demi on Instagram, it looks like the twosome’s friendship could be saved and they may finally be in for a sweet reconciliation.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]