Kate Middleton Tiny Baby Bump Slammed: Pregnancy Sickness, Anorexia, Or War With Prince William To Blame?

Kate Middleton recently stepped out to display her baby bump for the first time since the official announcement of her pregnancy. But rather than admiration, Middleton found herself getting blasted by some royal fans over the size of her tummy. In turn, those slams sparked rumors about why Kate’s baby bump was so tiny, with speculation including morning sickness, anorexia, and a war with her husband Prince William.

Pregnant Kate Middleton Faces Eating Disorder Rumors

While Middleton has faced rumors that she has some type of eating disorder for years, the speculation attributing her slender frame to anorexia or bulimia seemed to have vanished since the birth of her first child. But now, in the wake of Kate’s baby bump display, the rumors of an eating disorder have returned, pointed out the Revelist.

Even though much has been written about Middleton’s issues with morning sickness, one Instagram commentator denied that the illness exists, insisting instead that Kate is “anorexic.” Turning to the royal palace’s photo of Middleton putting her baby bump on display, the Instagram user described Kate as more than 30 pounds underweight.

“There is no such thing as morning sickness. [Kate Middleton] has a severe eating disorder.”

However, the publication pointed out that Middleton has never confessed that she has an eating disorder or a problem with a healthy diet. Kate also has refrained from revealing her weight, making the comment that she is 30 pounds underweight pure speculation.

In contrast to the lack of facts about Middleton being “anorexic,” as that user claimed, Kate’s struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) have been well-documented.

Pregnant Kate Middleton’s Battle With HG Causes Weight Loss

Hyperemesis gravidarum is known to cause weight loss, pointed out NBC News. And despite that Instagram user’s attempt to discount the illness, it’s real. In addition to weight loss, HG can lead to extreme nausea, vomiting, and even dehydration.

Sara Twogood, assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at Keck Medicine of USC, told NBC that up to three percent of pregnant women struggle with HG. Because of the loss of appetite along with vomiting, the amount of weight loss enters into the equation for defining the condition.

Women who lose at least five percent of their pre-pregnancy body weight are categorized as suffering from HG. Electrolyte imbalances also may occur. And as for why Kate hasn’t turned to medication for relief, there is no known cure.

In addition to her known struggle with HG and allegations of an eating disorder, Middleton has faced rumors of problems in her marriage to Prince William, which also potentially could cause a lack of appetite and weight loss.

Kate Middleton At War With Prince William?

According to the UK Daily Star, rumors that Kate and William are fighting soared even before she announced her third pregnancy. The palace’s announcement means that Middleton’s baby was probably conceived during Kate’s and William’s tour to Germany and Poland.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018.”

At that time, however, speculation that something was wrong in their marriage soared as the result of Middleton’s facial expressions. Kate was reportedly seen looking “miserable” as she and her family left a party. She also allegedly blasted her royal handlers and reportedly was seen glaring at Prince William.

Baby Bump Brouhaha

The Huffington Post noted that all the speculation about Middleton’s tiny baby bump potentially could cause depression. Depression is regarded as a possible threat to women’s health during pregnancy, and it can cause problems such as weight loss.

It’s doubtful that it helped Kate’s self-image to see the hurtful comments about her baby bump on Instagram as well as Twitter. One Twitter user, for example, compared the size of her stomach to the size of a post-taco treat food bump.

According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), 14 to 23 percent of pregnant women suffer from some type of depression. The comments about Kate’s size and health are “wrong, at best, and dangerous, at worst,” noted the publication.

