‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Travels To England After Splitting From Boyfriend Patrick Meagher

Stassi Schroeder has just landed in England with her best friend, Rachael O’Brien.

On October 18, the Vanderpump Rules star and host of the Straight Up with Stassi podcast series took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself and O’Brien posing alongside one another on a couch with a couple of bottles of alcohol and some soda seen on the coffee table in front of them.

“Been awake since 4:30 am jet lagged; so we watch The Jinx & drink our fluids. Because we’re survivors,” she wrote.

Stassi Schroeder also shared an image of herself in a winter outfit and tan Chanel purse as she paid a visit to Notting Hill.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Stassi Schroeder endured her umpteenth breakup with Patrick Meagher earlier this year after fighting over his failure to acknowledge their four-year anniversary. Although the couple wasn’t together for four straight years and spent several months apart after a split last summer, Schroeder made big plans for their anniversary and booked a romantic vacation for the two of them in Mexico before finding out that Meagher hadn’t got her a thing.

Despite Meagher’s failure to celebrate their four-year anniversary, Stassi Schroeder chose to move forward with her trip. As Meagher chose to stay home after their breakup, Rachel O’Brien tagged along for what ultimately became a girls getaway.

Although Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher split in August, Meagher filmed for the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. Earlier this year, during an appearance on the On the Stock Room Floor podcast, Meagher said that while he put off filming for years, he had finally agreed to participate with his then-girlfriend.

“They want me to go dinner, but I don’t have drama with anybody,” he explained, according to a report by Radar Online. “I just love her. So, I’m probably going to be very boring.”

No word yet if Meagher filming any further scenes of the show.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

