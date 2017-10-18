‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Clashes With Erika Girardi On Cast Trip To Germany

The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spent their Season 8 vacation in Germany, and it sounds like things got pretty heated between Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi. The Daily Mail reports that the reality stars clashed on the streets of Berlin while Kyle Richards tried to break up the fight.

It isn’t clear why Rinna and Girardi got in a shouting match in public, but they are fortunate that Richards was there to cool things down. Rinna was spotted making her way through the city wearing a leopard style shirt and black jacket. Richards joined her, donning a golden coat and dark turtleneck. In addition to the street fight, Girardi was caught talking to a mystery man at a local bar.

Champagne and Shade reports that the cast trip only involved the full-time cast members, including Rinna, Richards, Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, and newcomer Teddi Jo Mellencamp. The two part-timers, Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof, did not fly with the cast to Germany’s capital. Also missing was Eileen Davidson, who announced that she would no longer be a part of the hit series moving forward.

Davidson’s absence is a big blow to Richards and Rinna. In the past, Davidson has been around to help reel in her friends, but with her out of the picture, there’s no telling what kind of trouble Lisa Rinna will get herself into. Based on what went down in Berlin, it looks like Rinna is already getting into trouble.

According to Bustle, a lot of the cast members have been actively sharing photos from the Berlin trip. This includes snaps from Richards, Mellencamp, and Girardi, which confirms that the entire cast is in Germany this season. The ladies have not, unfortunately, commented on Rinna’s fight with Girardi, so there’s no telling why the ladies are at each other’s throats. With three new women in the mix, it will be interesting to see how Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards make out this season and which of the cast members team up with each other.

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres December 6 on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]