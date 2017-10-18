Khloe Kardashian Desperate To Wed? ‘KUWTK’ Star Reportedly Begging For A Ring Before Baby Announcement

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has not officially announced that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and there may be a good reason she is waiting. Is it possible that the 33-year-old wants to announce a baby and an engagement at the same time?

Radar Online is reporting that Kardashian wants a ring from her NBA boyfriend, and she is pushing harder than ever to get one. According to the Radar source, she is “begging him to propose” because she wants to be his wife when the baby is born.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author may have a fear of abandonment, after her seven-year marriage to Lamar Odom fell apart due to infidelity, and it is causing her to doubt that Thompson will stick around. Multiple outlets have reported that Kardashian is due in early 2018, around the same time her little sister Kylie Jenner is expected to give birth to her baby with boyfriend Travis Scott and older sister Kim Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye West is expected to have their third child (this time via surrogate).

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson have been together since September of 2016 when the two met on a blind date. She recently told You Magazine that it is the best relationship she has ever been in, and in a recent romantic advice post on her website, she claims respect for one another is the key.

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The reality star recently posted a picture to Instagram of her and her Cleveland Cavalier boyfriend kissing in a tropical location, with the caption “my love.” However, according to Us Weekly, it is an old photo because a baby bump is nowhere to be seen.

The Good American designer looked trim with a tiny tummy, and if it was a recent photo, it would squash the rumor that she is expecting a baby.

People Magazine has the theory that the pic is most likely from their trip to Jamaica back in February because they have been living in Cleveland during the NBA season.

Recently, while filming scenes for KUWTK in San Francisco, she covered up any signs of a possible pregnancy by wearing high-waisted jeans.

Tell us! Do you think Khloe Kardashian will announce her engagement at the same time as her baby news? Let us know in the comments below.

