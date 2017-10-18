Iran Joins North Korea In Defying ‘Ranting War Merchant’ Donald Trump

As the entire world is aware, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to tear up the nuclear deal that President Obama’s administration put in place with Iran. Recent weeks have also stirred up fears of World War 3, as Trump used Twitter, and a speech at the United Nations, to threaten that he would “totally destroy” North Korea. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Iran and North Korea responded to Trump’s threats by conducting missile tests.

North Korea branded Trump a “barking dog” and Iran responded by calling President Trump a “rogue newcomer to international politics” and said it deplored his “ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric.” In the weeks since those verbal exchanges, President Trump has continued to use Twitter to launch verbal attacks on both North Korea and Iran.

As reported by the Guardian, neither regime shows any signs of backing down from Trump. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, branded President Trump “foul-throated” and said he would pay no attention to Trump’s rants. He also accused Trump of “telling whoppers.”

“I don’t want to waste our time to respond to the rants and whoppers of the foul-throated president of the United States.” “Everyone should know that once again America will receive a slap in its mouth and will be defeated by the people of Iran.”

The Iranian leader isn’t the only one throwing insults in Trump’s direction. As reported by CNN, North Korea joined the party, calling Donald Trump “a war merchant and strangler of peace.”

The comments from the North Korean leadership come as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea begin another huge military exercise on the Korean peninsula. The U.S. has considerable military assets in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, and the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, which is loaded with cruise missiles.

By sending such a powerful military presence to Korea, the North Korean regime claim that Donald Trump is pushing the world to the brink of World War 3.

“Trump called for the total destruction of our state and people at the UN arena, and continues to bring nuclear strategic assets into South Korea and its vicinity, pushing the situation on the peninsula to the brink of war.”

As reported by the New York Post, both sides in the USA vs. North Korea conflict are saying publicly that they have “no interest” in diplomacy. Donald Trump publicly told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that he was “wasting his time” negotiating with North Korea. In response, North Korea has said that it has no interest in diplomacy until it has developed missiles that can deliver a nuclear warhead to U.S. east coast cities.

It seems clear that neither North Korea or Iran intends to accede to President Trump’s demands. No one is expecting Donald Trump to take a backward step anytime soon. Meanwhile, the rest of the world has to hope that no one makes the fatal error that could push the world into a nuclear World War 3.

[Featured Image by AP Images]