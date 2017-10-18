‘RHONJ’s’ Teresa Giudice & ‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Bonding Over The Deaths Of Their Mothers

Two of New Jersey’s most famous reality stars have been bonding over the sad deaths of their mothers. Cake Boss baker Buddy Valastro recently opened up about how he and Real Housewives of New Jersey mom, Teresa Giudice, and her brother, Joe Gorga, have been supporting each other after both of their families were devastated by deaths earlier this year.

Buddy spoke out about how he, Teresa, and Joe have been bonding over the sad deaths of their moms in a new interview, revealing that he’s been giving Gorga some advice after he, his sister, and wife, Melissa Gorga, recently opened up a restaurant to pay tribute to the late Antonia Gorga.

“He was going through a tough time because he lost his mom,” Buddy recently told Radar Online of Joe, who’s been mourning his mom on Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, currently airing on Bravo.

“Part of the restaurant experience was to keep her memory alive,” the Cake Boss star continued in the new interview, referring to the tragic death of Teresa and Joe’s mom back in March before revealing that he encouraged the siblings to open the restaurant together in honor of their late mom.

“I told him do it from the heart,” Buddy said of the advice he gave Joe and Teresa, who recently opened the New Jersey eatery with Melissa. “Keep your mom’s tradition alive. I went there to support him.”

Buddy, who lost his own mother, Mary Valastro, in June, then admitted that Teresa and Joe’s dad, Giacinto Gorga, appeared to be a “lost soul” following the death of his wife earlier this year.

“I asked [Joe] how is your dad doing and he gave me the look, as good as he can,” Buddy said of Giacinto, who intermittently appears on the reality show alongside his children. “Last I saw of him everyone is doing well. As good as he can in a loss.”

Football Dads! ????????@joeygorga @buddyvalastro #gomontville A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Teresa and Joe have been very open about the sad death of their mother on social media and the new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey while Buddy and his family have been mourning the loss of their mother, affectionately referred to as Mama Mary, on new episodes of Cake Boss.

TLC recently aired a special episode of the popular baking show to pay tribute to Mary Valastro, while People reported that Giudice recently broke down in tears on the Season 8 premiere of RHONJ when discussing her mom’s death at just 66-years-old.

“My mother, she fought really hard. But the pneumonia was too hard for her,” Teresa said on Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this month. Giudice broke down in tears on camera while admitting that she has good days and bad days while mourning.

Happy Mother's Day in heaven. Miss you more than you know A post shared by Joe Gorga (@joeygorga) on May 14, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

“My mom, she was just the most caring, loving mom ever,” Giudice, whose husband Joe Giudice is currently serving out a 41-month prison sentence behind bars, continued on the Bravo reality show. “She only cared about my brother, me, and my dad. She was an amazing woman. She was pretty amazing.”

Buddy has also been sharing memories of his mom on his reality show and also shared heartbreaking photos from her funeral with fans in July.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 airs on Wednesday nights on Bravo. Cake Boss airs on TLC.

