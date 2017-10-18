Jennifer Garner Bans Ben Affleck And His New Girlfriend From Seeing The Kids Amid Groping Scandal

Jennifer Garner is not comfortable having her kids around their dad, Ben Affleck, lately, and she’s certainly not about to allow them to be around their dad’s new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, as reported by Radar Online. According to the outlet’s sources, the Alias actress has declared a “no-fly zone” around Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, for the Saturday Night Live producer. The move has happened only a week after Jen demanded that Affleck undergo drug-testing before he visits their kids again.

“The children still don’t know Lindsay and they’ve never met,” a source said. “Jen intends to keep it that way!”

Another source added that her lack of trust stems from the fact that Ben met Lindsay at an SNL party; an event she also attended.

“She feels completely betrayed,” adds the source.

Jennifer Garner’s decision not to allow her children to see their dad, at least for the time being, couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time for Ben Affleck. A few days after the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal broke, Ben has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women he has interacted with in the past.

Shortly after Affleck posted a statement on Facebook publicly condemning disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, actress Rose McGowan put him on blast on Twitter, claiming that the Batman actor has long been aware of the movie mogul’s decades-long sexual misconduct.

Before long, Hilarie Burton came forward to accuse the actor of groping her during a Total Request Live segment back in 2003. Ben Affleck took to his social media accounts to issue an apology to Burton for the incident. However, it didn’t take long before another woman accused him over another groping incident, as makeup artist Annamarie Tendler tweeted that she would also love to receive an apology from Ben for groping her a** and poking her with his finger at a Golden Globe party in 2014.

The groping accusations, however, didn’t stop Ben Affleck from attending church service with ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Sunday, October 15. As can be gleaned from the photos taken of the former couple, Ben and Jen appear to be on good terms despite the controversy surrounding her husband. The estranged couple arrived separately at the Methodist Church, according to US Weekly.

According to a source for Radar, Jennifer Garner was upset with Ben Affleck for not taking the kids on vacation this past summer.

“Instead, he stayed with Lindsay. So Jen took them on a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and then they spent a few days in Montana,” the source continued.

On October 6, Garner reportedly brought her kids along to a Garner family reunion in College Station, Texas. That same weekend, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were spotted shopping in New York.

Do you think Jennifer Garner should allow Ben Affleck to see their kids in light of the groping scandal surrounding the actor? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]