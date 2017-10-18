Kylie Jenner Wants To Recreate Beyonce’s Twin Baby Announcement, Teases Bulging Baby Bump On Snapchat

Kylie Jenner has been teasing her unconfirmed pregnancy for quite a while now, and fans are starting to get impatient. However, new reports revealed that the Life of Kylie star is getting ready to make her grand announcement, inspired by none other than Beyonce.

According to Hollywood Life, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul is getting tired of hiding her pregnancy and is now getting ready to finally make an incredible announcement.

The webloid claimed that Kylie is keen on making her baby announcement as memorable as possible, thus taking a page out of Beyonce’s book. Apparently, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was inspired by the songstress’ iconic twin reveal on Instagram, so much so that she decided to recreate the special moment.

The gossip site added that Kylie has reached out to Beyonce’s photographer, as well as her personal choice of photographers, to help create her own version of the extravagant baby announcement.

Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly wants to do a similar photo shoot, the gossip outlet claimed that she still wants to add a touch of her “own style, flair, and creativity.”

Aside from that, the reality star reportedly wants to “carry on the Kardashian tradition” of making over-the-top and internet-breaking pregnancy announcement.

“Kylie has been busy taking meetings, brainstorming with some amazing artists and photographers in the planning of what she hopes will be her sexiest and most liked instagram post ever.”

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Despite the fact that Kylie Jenner has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy with Travis Scott’s baby, the reality star hasn’t been shy about sharing cryptic photos of herself on social media, seemingly hinting about being pregnant.

Previously, fans of the Kylie Cosmetics founder went gaga when she posted a video clip on Snapchat that could finally confirm her rumored pregnancy. The post in question, which was uploaded on October 17, has since been deleted, but some fans were able to save a copy and reuploaded it.

Queen of pregnancy???????????? @kyliejenner #kyliejenner A post shared by KYLIE JENNER (@kylie.fav) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

In the clip, Kylie can be seen dancing around with her BFF Jordyn Woods. The mom-to-be donned a grey sports bra accentuating her noticeably-bigger breasts. While she focused the camera angle mostly on her face, she slightly zoomed out to tease what appeared to be a baby bump.

Although Kylie Jenner did not give a full view of her tummy, the majority of her fans are convinced that the video might confirm the pregnancy that she has been teasing for quite a while now.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]