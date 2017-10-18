Meghan King Edmonds’ Stepdaughter Hayley Is ‘Not Good’ After Surviving Vegas Shooting, Suffering From PTSD

Meghan King Edmonds’ stepdaughter, Hayley Edmonds, may have survived the horrific shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month but her emotional issues may last a lifetime.

During a new interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about Hayley’s scary experience at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Sin City earlier this month, revealing that the young woman is currently suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“She’s not good,” Meghan King Edmonds explained to Entertainment Tonight, according to a report from Radar Online on October 18.

On October 1, as Jason Aldean began his closing set of the final day of the music festival, troubled gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the thousands of concertgoers, killing nearly 60 people and leaving over 500 injured. As Meghan King Edmonds explained, Hayley Edmonds was lucky to come out of the incident completely unscathed physically but when it comes to her emotional and mental state, she has been understandably impacted.

Meghan King Edmonds told Entertainment Tonight that Hayley has reportedly sought out group therapy after the tragic incident.

“[Hayley] said it went really well and she’s trucking ahead in life and moving on. I’m really proud of her. She’s growing up,” she said.

Meghan King Edmonds shares one child with husband Jim Edmonds, daughter Aspen, and Edmonds also has four older children, including Hayley, from his previous marriages.

In addition to Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, sharing details of Hayley’s experience in Las Vegas on their Instagram pages, Hayley opened up about the horrifying ordeal on her own page, revealing that she and her friends stuck together throughout the massacre. She also said that the world is a cruel place and labeled the event as “an unbelievable tragedy.”

Hayley Edmonds continued on, telling her fans and followers on Instagram that she was so thankful that every single person she knew was home safe and sound and stating that she wished those who have experienced far worse circumstances the best of luck.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]