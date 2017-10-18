NBA Fans Annihilate Mia Khalifa On Twitter For ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ Comment On Celtics’ Gordon Hayward’s Injury
NBA fans are not happy with Mia Khalifa’s post on Twitter about this year’s most shocking injury involving Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward who fractured his ankle in a heavy fall, ultimately forcing the webcam star to defend her post an hour later.

After colliding with Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James mid-air in the first quarter of the NBA season opener, the 27-year-old professional basketball player landed awkwardly, causing his left ankle to twist at an angle, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

Because of this, Hayward received an outpouring of support from fans and his fellow basketball players as even Paul George, who also suffered an injury during a game, sent his well-wishes to the 27-year-old forward, per a report from CBS Sports. Taking to Twitter, George started a trend with the hashtag #PrayforGordonHayward to show his support for his fellow NBA player.

However, it seemed like some people—particularly social media personality Mia Khalifa—found it hard to see the injury as the tragedy that it is as she recently posted about Gordon Hayward being “the sacrificial lamb.”

According to Hollywood Life, the 24-year-old social media personality was trying to promote her new sports talk show by doing some “color commentary” on the matter.

Unfortunately, it came out wrong as Twitter erupted into a slurry of horrified tweets at what she wrote. In fact, NBA fans took to the microblogging platform to express their disgust at Khalifa’s tone-deaf tweet about the former Utah small forward’s tragic fate.

Some even called for the cancellation of her show with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas on Complex magazine’s YouTube channel.

After barely an hour of enduring hurtful words from NBA fans, Mia Khalifa then explained why she posted what she did, explaining that it wasn’t meant to make fun of Gordon Hayward’s tragic leg injury.

However, many Twitter users are still mad at her choice of words, with some noting that her use of the phrase “sacrificial lamb” was a disrespectful comment.

One even suggested that she delete the controversial tweet instead of explaining why she said it—something that she still hasn’t gotten around to doing as of the writing of this article.

Do you have something to say about Mia Khalifa’s post on Gordon Hayward’s leg injury during the NBA Season opener? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]