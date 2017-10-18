NBA Fans Annihilate Mia Khalifa On Twitter For ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ Comment On Celtics’ Gordon Hayward’s Injury

NBA fans are not happy with Mia Khalifa’s post on Twitter about this year’s most shocking injury involving Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward who fractured his ankle in a heavy fall, ultimately forcing the webcam star to defend her post an hour later.

After colliding with Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James mid-air in the first quarter of the NBA season opener, the 27-year-old professional basketball player landed awkwardly, causing his left ankle to twist at an angle, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

Because of this, Hayward received an outpouring of support from fans and his fellow basketball players as even Paul George, who also suffered an injury during a game, sent his well-wishes to the 27-year-old forward, per a report from CBS Sports. Taking to Twitter, George started a trend with the hashtag #PrayforGordonHayward to show his support for his fellow NBA player.

However, it seemed like some people—particularly social media personality Mia Khalifa—found it hard to see the injury as the tragedy that it is as she recently posted about Gordon Hayward being “the sacrificial lamb.”

According to Hollywood Life, the 24-year-old social media personality was trying to promote her new sports talk show by doing some “color commentary” on the matter.

I feel like Gordon Hayward was the sacrificial lamb to unite Boston and Cleveland for a minute before a civil war broke out — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 18, 2017

Unfortunately, it came out wrong as Twitter erupted into a slurry of horrified tweets at what she wrote. In fact, NBA fans took to the microblogging platform to express their disgust at Khalifa’s tone-deaf tweet about the former Utah small forward’s tragic fate.

I feel like Mia Khalifa was the sacrificial lamb to unite sports & porn, except when it comes to sports people only remember her for porn???? — The Goon (@IllestGoonuKnow) October 18, 2017

Some even called for the cancellation of her show with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas on Complex magazine’s YouTube channel.

Petition to cancel her show. — Stas ♚ (@demzko) October 18, 2017

There was a moment where I thought "Hey, a sports show with Mia would be kind of funny." Then nope. I read this tweet. — De'Joshua (@JaushJaymes) October 18, 2017

After barely an hour of enduring hurtful words from NBA fans, Mia Khalifa then explained why she posted what she did, explaining that it wasn’t meant to make fun of Gordon Hayward’s tragic leg injury.

This was not meant to poke fun at Gordon's injury. Was just color commenting on the touching sight of Lebron embracing him when he went down https://t.co/Au5PbG9AWE — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 18, 2017

However, many Twitter users are still mad at her choice of words, with some noting that her use of the phrase “sacrificial lamb” was a disrespectful comment.

new word choice next time:

“Unfortunate injury. Prayers for Gordon Hayward. Cavs & Celtics unite in a show of sportsmanship & brotherhood.” — JZ (@zabalasway) October 18, 2017

Lmao, she goes "sacrificial lamb" and then is all "I did not mean any disrespect" heres the thing though, you clearly did — Pablo Sanchez (@celtics1836) October 18, 2017

Using “sacrificial lamb” to describe an injured player is never the way to go tho. — ItsAGreatTimeOut (@AGreatTimeOut) October 18, 2017

One even suggested that she delete the controversial tweet instead of explaining why she said it—something that she still hasn’t gotten around to doing as of the writing of this article.

This is hard to watch. Players & fans reacted emotionally after Gordon Hayward suffered a horror injury ???? https://t.co/muIlLwwP4o pic.twitter.com/8YLFWqvSVI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 18, 2017

