‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Jon Snow To Die In Season 8? Kit Harington Reveals ‘I’m Done’

Kit Harington is ready to move on to new things after the end of Game of Thrones. The actor recently admitted that he’s done with medieval roles and wants to branch out into something more modern. Was Harington hinting that Jon Snow will meet his end during Season 8 of Game of Thrones?

According to Express, the Game of Thrones star opened up about taking on new roles ahead of the final season. To that end, Harington is set to star in a new BBC series called Gunpowder, in which the actor is also serving as a producer. Harington plays the part of Robert Catesby – a long-hair bearded man who is good with a sword –and believes it is a perfect transition role after GOT.

“I think [the role of Robert] fit quite well with me not being able to cut my hair!” Harington shared. “Why I would ever desire to film in cold, muddy places on horses, I have no idea.”

Harington is almost as excited to help produce the series as he is acting in it. Harington admitted that he wants to keep producing but isn’t sure which projects he’ll take on after Game of Thrones is a wrap. The only thing that is certain is that Harington is burned out on shows that take place prior to modern times and wants something that has firearms.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Harington confessed that the end of Game of Thrones is coming at the perfect time for his career. Although he’s ready for the next chapter, Harington admitted that he and executive producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss are already getting emotional. Harington is, however, already looking forward to having an entire year off to work on other projects like Gunpowder.

Harington did not talk about Jon Snow’s fate on the final season of Game of Thrones. The series has a long history of killing off its main characters, so it’s entirely possible that Jon will die before the series comes to an end. Either way, it sounds like this will be the last time we see Harington in a medieval role.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is currently gearing up for production. HBO has not released an official premiere date for the show.

Gunpowder is set to premiere on BBC Saturday nights.

