Trump Didn’t Know La David Johnson’s Name – Trump Tweets He Has Proof Congresswoman Lied About Call

As Sgt. La David Johnson is being laid to rest in eternity, President Donald Trump is amping up the Twitter fight with those who loved the dead soldier. As seen in the below CBS Miami video, Sgt. Johnson’s casket arrived at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening. Twenty-five-year-old La David, as reported by Heavy, died in the line of duty on October 4. Sgt. Johnson was married to Myeshia Johnson, and father to a 2-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. Myeshia, pregnant at the time of La David’s death, can be seen crying over his casket.

As reported by CNN, Trump amped up the pain when he turned to Twitter to fight back against the words that he reportedly told Myeshia when making a much-discussed call to La David’s loved ones. According to Rep. Frederica Wilson, Myeshia was told by Trump during a conference call on a speakerphone that La David “knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.” Trump soon hit back on Twitter on Wednesday morning, claiming that Wilson made up those words.

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

To add insult to injury, Rep. Wilson said that Myeshia cried after Trump’s call and told the Florida congresswoman that Trump didn’t even know Sgt. La David’s name. Trump had called right before La David’s casket arrived and Wilson listened in via the speakerphone, verifying that is what Trump said. Wilson added that Trump should not have said those words to a woman who had just lost her husband.

Meanwhile, Trump is getting plenty of blowback for his tweet claiming that he has proof that he allegedly didn’t say those words. As a result, people are urging Trump to publish the proof he claims to possess. Wilson has advised Trump to not go off script when making such calls but to instead simply offer condolences and thank the person’s family for their loved one’s service. Wilson said that she hoped Trump did not say the same hurtful words to the other three families of the soldiers that lost their lives along with La David.

