‘Young And The Restless’ Star Cait Fairbanks Posts #MeToo on Twitter, Joins Fight Against Sexual Harassment

Cait Fairbanks plays Tessa Porter on The Young and the Restless. She is speaking out against Hollywood sexual harassment by posting #MeToo on Twitter. She wanted women who have been sexually harassed to know they are not alone and she knows how it feels.

Cait’s character on The Young and the Restless is a loner who arrived in Genoa City for a better future. Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) fell in love with her and wants to spend his life with her. Little does he know that she is in love with his sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and afraid to admit her feelings for a woman. However, Cait’s comments have nothing to do with The Young and the Restless. She decided to speak out about sexual harassment and hope her words will help someone who is afraid to speak up.

The Y&R newbie said that when Harvey Weinstein’s accusers came forward, she wanted to share her story too. However, she had trouble for a few days putting herself out there. She wanted her fans and followers to know that they weren’t alone, but the fear of reliving her experience was crippling for her.

Fairbanks said that she typed out #MeToo 100 times with the intent of posting her support to those facing sexual harassment. Instead of posting, Cait deleted her tweet. She worried that typing those words and acknowledging her past would cause the memories of her sexual harassment to flood back.

The walls are closing in and the drama is about to hit the fan! Don't miss a minute of #YR! pic.twitter.com/04esFK64V0 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 11, 2017

Fairbanks worried that people wouldn’t believe her if she told her story. The Young and the Restless star couldn’t shake the feeling that speaking out would ruin her career. She feared that other employers would label her a risk to work with after reporting sexual harassment on the set. After thinking about it a few days, Cait concluded that no one should be afraid to go to work for fear they could face sexual harassment. The Young and the Restless star said that after she reported being sexually harassed, all she wanted to hear was that it wasn’t her fault.

I've written out #metoo 100 times and not posted. I feared people would ask me to relive moments I thought I had healed from. 1/6 — Cait Fairbanks (@caitfairbanks) October 17, 2017

That my word would not be enough and no one would believe me. That the shame I felt would bubble up to the surface. 2/6 — Cait Fairbanks (@caitfairbanks) October 17, 2017

That future employers would see me as a risk. That I was "just to sensitive" 3/6 — Cait Fairbanks (@caitfairbanks) October 17, 2017

NO ONE should feel frightened to go to work, walk outside or confide in a friend. 4/6 — Cait Fairbanks (@caitfairbanks) October 17, 2017

All I wanted to hear was that it wasn't my fault and that someone believed me. 5/6 — Cait Fairbanks (@caitfairbanks) October 17, 2017

So to the many of women and men who have suffered the hand of perverted, weak and cruel. It wasn't your fault and I believe you. 6/6 — Cait Fairbanks (@caitfairbanks) October 17, 2017

Fairbanks hopes that Hollywood will find a way to stop the harassment and provide a safe place for women to come forward and end the stigma that it is the woman’s fault. Young and the Restless fans thank Cait Fairbanks for getting the courage to speak out and adding her voice to the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]