Erinn Hayes Subtly Encourages Fans To Boycott ‘Kevin Can Wait’ After Her Firing

Former Kevin Can Wait actress Erinn Hayes is seemingly encouraging her fans to boycott new episodes of the CBS comedy in the wake of her dramatic firing earlier this year after her character Donna, the wife of Kevin James’ character Kevin Gable, was mysteriously killed off.

After a whole lot of fall out that followed her firing from the show after Kevin’s former King of Queens co-star Leah Remini was promoted to a more prominent role on the comedy, Erinn now seems to be subtly urging her fans to turn off and boycott the series now that she’s no longer a part of the project.

Per Us Weekly, the actress has recently been using Twitter to show her disdain for the show and has been liking a number of tweets from former viewers claiming that they’ll be boycotting Season 2 of the series, which premiered last month.

According to the site, Erinn pressed the like button for a slew of social media messages that weren’t exactly complimentary about her former show over the past few days, some of which even urged other fans not to tune in to the new episodes of the comedy because of how the series handled the decision to kill off her character.

“Guess who isn’t watching a certain show on TV anymore? And who wants to know the minute you get a better gig?” one tweet Hayes liked read, which was seemingly aimed at Kevin Can Wait.

“My family and I have tuned out,” another social media wrote in a tweet liked by the actress this week. “If Kevin Can Wait, so can we – for you to have a bigger career than him!!!”

A third tweet from a former viewer, which also caught the attention of Hayes, claimed that they had encouraged their entire book club to boycott the show in the wake of her firing, while another message liked by the star on the social media site slammed James’s recent explanation of why she was let go.

“‘We were literally just running out of ideas’ – Kevin James,” the tweet read, referring to a recent interview the actor gave about continuing on with new episodes of Kevin Can Wait following Donna’s death. “Based off this I don’t expect your show to last very long [Erinn] is better off.”

Hayes’ decision to seemingly support a boycott comes after Kevin spoke pretty candidly about the decision to fire Erinn last week.

James claimed in a new interview that the decision to kill off her character rather than have her return in a smaller role was because it was needed to keep the comedy moving forward.

“I get that people are like ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward,” he told New York Daily News of the decision to kill off Erinn’s character after Leah landed a bigger role on the show after initially joining the cast as a guest star for Season 1.

“The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive,” Kevin then continued of why those behind the scenes made the decision to kill off Donna. “If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.”

Kevin Can Wait Season 2 airs on Monday nights on CBS.

What do you think of Erinn Hayes subtly encouraging fans to boycott the series following her firing?

