Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Anger U.K. Residents Over Wedding Plans

The engagement rumors surrounding Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle have reached a fever pitch ever since the two appeared together last month at the Invictus Games in Toronto. But, once the official announcement comes, it may end up disappointing royal fans in the U.K. and around the world. Is it possible that the Prince and the Suits actress will opt for a small private ceremony instead of the traditional fanfare at Westminster Abbey?

A royal insider told the Daily Star that Harry does not want to do things like his brother William and his bride, Kate Middleton. Traditionally, a public royal wedding results in a “bank holiday” for the British people, and it is an event filled with pomp and pageantry.

However, this is not what Harry wants, and the couple will instead choose a wedding location outside of London, like St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. This will allow Harry and Markle to avoid the media circus that would occur around a ceremony that takes place at Westminster Abbey.

In addition to a private wedding, the Express reports that the engagement announcement itself will be low-key and nothing like William and Kate’s. Instead, it will most likely be a small photo call with one photographer and one journalist, followed by a TV interview that will be syndicated worldwide.

The attempt to avoid the media and fans would dash the hopes of royal watchers who have been looking forward to a huge spectacle featuring the world’s most eligible bachelor and the popular American actress. But, it may not just be a desire for privacy that is influencing their decision. Markle is a divorcee, and Forbes is reporting that this means the Queen cannot give her blessing or attend the ceremony.

Markle married Trevor Engelson in 2011, but they divorced two years later.

Marrying a divorcee was not accepted in the British Royal family for centuries due to their affiliation with the Church of England. However, in recent years attitudes have changed on the subject, especially after the marriage of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles, who was a divorcee.

Whatever Prince Harry and Markle’s reasons are for their decision to break with tradition, the fact is they haven’t officially announced that they are engaged. Until they do, questions will continue to pile up about what will happen and when.

