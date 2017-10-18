Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Hints At Pregnancy In Cryptic Instagram Post?

Did Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, just hint at a pregnancy on his Instagram page?

According to a new report, the 24-year-old Algerian boxer turned model shared a message on his Instagram stories on October 17 that led to a ton of questions from his many fans and followers.

“Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself,” Younes Bendjima wrote, according to a report from Hollywood Life on October 18.

Younes Bendjima’s post comes after several outlets, including Life & Style magazine and In Touch Weekly magazine, suggested that his 38-year-old girlfriend, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, was expecting his first child, the fourth for the longtime reality star.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been facing rumors of a pregnancy for weeks but so far, they have chosen to ignore the ongoing reports.

While Kourtney Kardashian has not yet acknowledged whether or not she is currently expecting her fourth child, she has made it clear in the past that she hopes to have a big family, much like her mother, Kris Jenner, who is mom to a total of six children.

Kourtney Kardashian currently shares three children with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, including 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen spending time with one another at the end of last year. As fans will recall, Kardashian had been linked to Justin Bieber, 23, for several months prior to her outing with Bendjima in Paris, France. Since then, Kardashian and Bendjima have been spending tons of time with one another in France and Los Angeles.

Although Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be expecting, the Hollywood Life report revealed that a source previously claimed that she and Younes Bendjima weren’t yet ready to take that step in their relationship. As the insider explained, Kardashian and Bendjima are still learning about one another and don’t want to rush into anything.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]