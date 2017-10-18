Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Oldest Kids Reportedly At War: Is Tomboy Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Involved?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s split has involved more than the couple famed for their dramatic love story that began on the movie set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Jolie’s and Pitt’s divorce drama has encompassed all six kids as well. As a result, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have found themselves in the public spotlight more than ever since Angelina filed for divorce about a year ago.

Divorce is never easy when there are children involved, and both Jolie and Pitt have emphasized in separate interviews that their focus is on the kids. But a new report claims that despite Angelina and Brad’s efforts to help their children get through the split, Jolie’s and Pitt’s oldest kids allegedly are at war.

Maddox & Pax Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Become Rivals

In the wake of Brad’s and Angelina’s split, Pax and Maddox Jolie-Pitt are involved in a “brotherly rivalry,” according to sources cited by Celebrity Insider.

Small spats between siblings seem inevitable, but when it comes to the two brothers, the sources claim that it’s more than a one-time minor argument. Although Angelina reportedly has sought to take on the role of “peacemaker” between Maddox and Pax, one of the insiders said that Jolie’s attempts to stop the rivalry have not worked.

“Brothers Maddox and Pax are butting heads.”

Angelina and Brad were together for more than a decade, with Jolie announcing her decision to divorce Pitt last year. During the months that have filed, all six children reportedly have gone to some type of therapy. But Maddox and Pax reportedly are involved in a war of their own.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Involved In Brothers’ Battle?

The publication also quoted an insider who described how Angelina and Brad’s first biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is doing. Although Shiloh reportedly is not involved in her older brothers’ battle, she is a “daddy’s girl,” said the source, and like the other kids (and all kids who go through their parents’ separations), she’s reportedly feeling the impact of the split.

The insider also emphasized, however, that Jolie and Pitt are focused on their children.

“Brad and Angelina are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids.”

In addition to the report about Shiloh as a “daddy’s girl,” New Idea magazine described how the alleged battle between Maddox and Pax has affected their sister.

Maddox Shows Support For Shiloh Amid Battle With Pax

The magazine reported that despite his alleged rivalry with Pax, Maddox has shown love for his sister. The publication’s insider also described the alleged battle between the two brothers.

“Pax and Maddox have their ups and downs, competing for their mum’s attention.”

Through it all, however, Angelina and Brad’s oldest son has supported his little sister, said the insider.

“He loves his sister and just wants her to be happy,” emphasized the source.

Described as a “tomboy” by multiple media outlets because of her preference for dressing like her brothers, Shiloh has been in the spotlight along with her siblings in joining Jolie on the red carpet. In line with Angelina’s previous revelation that her daughter “wants to be a boy” and “thinks she is one of the brothers,” the 11-year-old has sported suits just like her supportive big brother, as the Inquisitr reported.

But although Shiloh views herself as “one of the brothers,” according to Jolie, the youngster reportedly has chosen not to take sides when it comes to the alleged battle between Pax and Maddox. New Idea reported that the alleged tension between Pax and Maddox is taking place as Jolie’s and Pitt’s divorce progresses.

While the kids allegedly are arguing over who should live with Angelina and who should live with Brad, Angelina reportedly “walked away from reconciliation plans with Brad.” The magazine reported that Pitt has not given up on the idea of one day reuniting with Jolie, but she has allegedly “closed the door” on that concept.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]