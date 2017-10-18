Ami Brown reportedly completed her first round of chemotherapy last month. Many fans were shocked after it was announced that the Brown matriarch has stage-4 lung cancer last year. Now, new reports are claiming that the Alaskan Bush People star is preparing for her second round of chemotherapy.

Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed reveals that Ami Brown will have to undergo another round of chemotherapy treatments very soon. The news came a few weeks after it claimed that she was already out of the UCLA Medical Center. Rumors are rife that the 53-year-old reality star’s health is worsening. In fact, the wife of Billy previously claimed that she only has less than 3 percent chance of survival.

Ami Brown’s cancer battle progressed in September, and it was claimed that the future is looking grim for the Alaskan Bush People star. Despite this, the mother of Matt, Bambam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird, and Rain refuses to succumb to her fatal ailment. Ami said she cannot give up for her family.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight.”

The reality star added that she does not want to worry about her health condition, as it will not do any good. Ami Brown said her faith in God keeps her going. The Alaskan Bush People star added she wants to see people happy even when things get hard.

“Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

Meanwhile, devoted followers of Alaskan Bush People remain clueless about the future of the show. There have been reports claiming that the Discovery series might face cancellation due to Ami Brown’s declining health. However, other news suggests that the Brown family will have to return for another season to support the medications and treatments of their matriarch.

Discovery has yet to confirm the show’s renewal, but rumors are rife that the Brown family has already started filming in Colorado. True enough, the network has revealed via its official website that another season of Alaskan Bush People would premiere on June 14. Reports suggest that the eighth installment will feature Ami’s battle against cancer.

The 'Alaskan Bush People' Traded in Their Tiny Cabin for a $2.7 Million Beverly Hills Mansion https://t.co/w7fcEjB3iz via @yahoo — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) October 13, 2017

There are also claims saying that Gabe will not join the clan in Season 8. Speculations have it that he is still trying to cope up with what his family is facing right now. Stay tuned for more Alaskan Bush People news and updates!

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]